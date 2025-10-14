What Hi-Fi? Awards banner
Best home cinema amplifiers 2025

Best home cinema amplifier under £1500

Home cinema amplifier: Sony TA-AN1000

Sony TA-AN1000

The Sony TA-AN1000 remains the best home cinema amplifier you'll find for under £1500

Best home cinema amplifier over £1500

Marantz Cinema 30 home cinema amplifier on AV rack with front panel closed covering controls

Marantz Cinema 30

We searched high and low, but the Marantz Cinema 30 remains the best home cinema amp available at this price

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

