Canadian hi-fi brand Moon by Simaudio has launched the 371 streaming amplifier, the debut product of its new Compass Collection.

As a stepping stone to the high-end North Collection unveiled in 2023 – which includes the 641 integrated and 681 network streamer – the new Compass Collection aims to be an entry point into the world of high-end audio, while also showcasing Moon's modern, elegant design and "industry-leading proprietary technology".

The Moon 371 streaming amplifier combines amplification, preamp, DAC, streaming abilities and "uncompromising vinyl playback" to deliver an "exceptional performance" from a modern hi-fi product.

The unit boasts 100 watts of power per channel (into 8 ohms), which should be ample enough to drive all kinds of speakers. Meanwhile, the brand's MiND 2 streaming platform forms the core of its operation, allowing you to stream files stored on the same network. Popular streaming services such as Deezer, Qobuz, Spotify and Tidal are supported, and it is also compatible with Qobuz Connect, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect.

Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay are also on the menu, and it is Roon Ready certified. File support is extensive, with the Moon able to handle hi-res files up to 32-bit/384kHz PCM and DSD256.

(Image credit: Moon)

The 371 shares some technology seen in its higher-end North Collection products, mainly the MHP (MOON Hybrid Power) supply and MDCA (MOON Distortion Cancelling Amplifier) – both of which aim to deliver high performance levels.

The evolved MHP in this unit aims to provide "ultra-stable" power to the circuitry, while the MDCA claims to eliminate distortion and improve signal linearity to deliver an "exceptionally clean, dynamic and accurate sound reproduction".

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You'll find a decent selection of connections, including balanced and single-ended analogue inputs, two coaxial, optical, USB-C and HDMI ARC inputs, pre-outs and a 6.3mm headphone jack.

Moon draws upon its expertise with phono preamps to include a built-in phono stage here, which is compatible with both moving magnet and moving coil cartridges, and aims to "preserve the integrity and detail of every recording with impeccable accuracy".

(Image credit: Moon)

The 371 is entirely designed and handcrafted in Canada, and features a subtly updated look that remains unmistakably Moon – discreet and elegant. It is available in the brand's distinctive two-tone finish or an all-black version.

A large 17cm colour display dominates the front panel to show album artwork, track information and settings. The streaming amplifier can be controlled by the MiND app, and it also comes with a slim remote control that is designed specifically for the Compass Collection.

Alternatively, you can use the rather fancy BRM-1 remote – a beautifully designed volume control, which has its own full-colour screen – that comes with the North Collection units, but it is at an additional cost.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Moon's chief commercial officer, Etienne Gautier says: "This model embodies our commitment to redefining how we approach audio design. By listening closely to the valuable feedback of our customers and partners, we’ve developed a fresh approach to creating a MOON product. It delivers uncompromising performance and striking aesthetics in a single component, all at a price point that opens the door to premium audio for many music lovers for the first time."

The Moon 371 streaming amplifier is set to cost £6250 / $6500. In comparison, the 'cheapest' product in the flagship North Collection starts at £11,000 / $11,000 / €12,500. We've had an initial look and listen to the 371 at Moon's HQ in Canada, and are expecting a full review sample in the coming months.

MORE:

Read our first impressions: Moon 371 hands-on review

Interview with product director Dominique Poupart and what he thinks differentiates Moon Audio from its rivals

Our guide to the best hi-fi streaming systems