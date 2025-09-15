Beyerdynamic has impressive pedigree within the world of wired headphones, but the German brand has dipped its toe in wireless waters to similarly impressive effect. The Beyerdynamic Aventho 300 aren't quite as untouchable as many of their wired counterparts, but they're impressive pair of wire-free cans enjoying a major discount for a limited time.

Dropping from £359 to just £259 at Amazon, the Aventho 300 represent superb value. Stocks are low, though, so get your skates on if you want to snap up a pair.

Best Beyerdynamic Aventho 300 wireless headphones deal

The world of wireless headphones is a tough nut to crack, but Beyerdynamic gave it a pretty decent shot with the Aventho 300 noise cancelling cans.

When you're going up against the likes of Bose, Sony, Dali and Apple, you need to bring your A-game, and in fairness to the Aventho 300, they make a strong case for themselves against challenging odds.

They're certainly nicely made. The subtle, classy cans fold away seamlessly, making them a great pick for users who are often on the go. They're comfortable over long periods, too, while on-cup touch controls work well in controlling key functions such as ANC, play/pause and volume adjustment.

Features-wise, the Aventho 300 keep up with the competition. Higher-quality aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs are supported, while up to 50 hours of battery life with ANC switched on is a real trump card for Beyerdynamic.

The classy cans also boast Dolby Atmos-powered spatial audio with head-tracking support, as well as Bluetooth Multipoint and decent voice call capabilities.

Noise cancelling, meanwhile, is handled reliably enough, even if they do trail behind the Sony WH-1000XM6 or the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones in this regard.

If you prefer a 'studio'-style sonic approach to your tunes, the Aventho 300 will fit the bill nicely. They're a controlled, even-handed set of operators powered by Beyerdynamic's Stellar.45 drivers, offering a neutral, well-judged approach that excels through a particularly impressive midrange reproduction.

Detail levels are impressive, while the bass on offer is punchy and nicely controlled. As we said in our review, "These are really solid performers for the money, that resist the urge to impose their will on your music and instead step back and allow your tunes room to shine.".

Grab them at Amazon before they're gone.

MORE:

Our deals experts have discovered stellar savings on Award-winning wireless earbuds, five-star standmounts and more

Spotify Lossless still trails behind its hi-res streaming rivals – but that won’t matter for most people

Best wireless headphones reviewed and rated by our in-house experts