Sky is reviving its most iconic channel and axing two others – here's what you need to know

Say goodbye to Sky Showcase and Sky Max

Sky has announced the return of one of its most iconic channels, and it's heading back to UK screens later this month.

Sky One is coming back to the channel guide on Sky Glass, Sky Q and Sky Stream, and it's slated to be the new one-stop shop for the broadcast and streaming giant's biggest original content.

Sky Q channel changes:

  • Sky Comedy moves to channel 113
  • Sky Documentaries moves to channel 114
  • Sky Crime moves to channel 121
  • Sky Arts moves to channel 122
  • Challenge moves to 130
  • Sky Sci-Fi moves to channel 145

Sky Glass and Stream channel changes

  • Sky Comedy moves to channel 109
  • Sky Documentaries moves to channel 110
  • Sky Crime moves to channel 111
  • Sky Arts moves to channel 112
  • Challenge moves to channel 116
  • Sky Sci-Fi moves to channel 114

