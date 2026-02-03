Sky is reviving its most iconic channel and axing two others – here's what you need to know
Say goodbye to Sky Showcase and Sky Max
Sky has announced the return of one of its most iconic channels, and it's heading back to UK screens later this month.
Sky One is coming back to the channel guide on Sky Glass, Sky Q and Sky Stream, and it's slated to be the new one-stop shop for the broadcast and streaming giant's biggest original content.
This includes The Office spinoff The Paper, as well as the UK version of Saturday Night Live when it premieres later this year.
It's replacing both Sky Showcase and Sky Max, combining the two with the goal of "bringing together a rich slate of entertainment in one place, making it easier than ever for viewers to find must-watch telly", according to Sky.
Originally phased out in 2021 after launching back in 1982, Sky One has previously held the title of the oldest non-terrestrial TV channel in the UK.
It was replaced by Sky Showcase, which has since become home to a long list of high-profile shows, including The Last Of Us, House Of The Dragon and The Day Of The Jackal.
It has decided to reverse this change five years on by welcoming Sky One back to the channel guide on 24th February.
Sky One is claiming Channel 106 on the EPG (the position currently held by Sky Showcase) when it launches later this month, and its inclusion, as well as the removal of Sky Max, will cause a few channels to shift around.
We've detailed them below so you can find your favourite channel if it has moved place:
Sky Q channel changes:
- Sky Comedy moves to channel 113
- Sky Documentaries moves to channel 114
- Sky Crime moves to channel 121
- Sky Arts moves to channel 122
- Challenge moves to 130
- Sky Sci-Fi moves to channel 145
Sky Glass and Stream channel changes
- Sky Comedy moves to channel 109
- Sky Documentaries moves to channel 110
- Sky Crime moves to channel 111
- Sky Arts moves to channel 112
- Challenge moves to channel 116
- Sky Sci-Fi moves to channel 114
