Beyerdynamic has impressive pedigree within the world of wired headphones, but the German brand has dipped its toe in wireless waters to similarly impressive effect.

The Beyerdynamic Aventho 300 aren't quite as untouchable as many of their wired counterparts, but they're impressive pair of wire-free cans enjoying a major discount as Black Friday approaches.

Dropping from £359 to just £259 at Amazon, the Aventho 300 represent superb value. Stocks are low, though, so get a move on if you want to pick up a pair.

Best Beyerdynamic Aventho 300 wireless headphones deal

Five stars Save £100 Beyerdynamic Aventho 300 : was £359 now £259 at Amazon The Beyerdynamic Aventho 300 were a premium but not ludicrously expensive set of headphones when they landed at around £350, but a discount of £100 really is a game changer. At this price, they're a hugely tempting proposition, and not to be ignored if you're seeking early Black Friday savings.

Deal in black or grey finishes

The world of wireless headphones is a tough nut to crack, but Beyerdynamic gave it a pretty decent shot with the noise cancelling Aventho 300.

When you're going up against the likes of Bose, Sony, Dali and Apple, you need to bring your A-game, and in fairness to the Aventho 300, they've made a strong case for themselves against stunningly challenging odds.

They're unquestionably nicely made. The classy cans fold away seamlessly, making them a great pick for users who are often on the go. They're comfortable over long periods, too, while on-cup touch controls work well in controlling key functions such as ANC, play/pause and volume adjustment.

Features-wise, the Aventho 300 keep up with the competition. Higher-quality aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs are supported, while up to 50 hours of battery life with ANC switched on is a real trump card for Beyerdynamic.

The classy cans also boast Dolby Atmos-powered spatial audio with head-tracking support, as well as Bluetooth Multipoint and decent voice call capabilities.

Noise cancelling, meanwhile, is handled reliably enough, even if they do trail behind the Sony WH-1000XM6 or the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones in this regard.

If you prefer a 'studio'-style sonic approach to your tunes, the Aventho 300 will fit the bill nicely. They're a controlled, even-handed set of operators powered by Beyerdynamic's Stellar.45 drivers, offering a neutral, well-judged approach that excels through a particularly impressive midrange reproduction.

Detail levels are impressive, while the bass on offer is punchy and nicely controlled. As we said in our review, "These are really solid performers for the money, that resist the urge to impose their will on your music and instead step back and allow your tunes room to shine.".

Grab them at Amazon before they're swallowed up in the early Black Friday sales.

