Sonus Faber moves up a gear with an in-car sound system for the Lamborghini Revuelto

For anyone with deep enough pockets for a £450,000 / $600,000 Lamborghini Revuelto, we could understand if the only audio they are interested in is the monster V12 engine screaming and spitting flames behind their head.

Sonus Faber hopes to change those opinions by offering an exclusive sound system for one of 2024’s hottest supercars.

“Working on the Revuelto has been exhilarating yet challenging given the cabin’s restrictions and the sound of the incredible V12 behind the seats” said Fiore Cappelletto, Vice President and General Manager Automotive at McIntosh Group.

Those cabin restrictions are presumably part of the reason why the system is a relatively modest affair by modern standards. It features just seven speakers in total: one tweeter and mid/bass driver in each door, one full-range centre channel in the dashboard and two full-range surround speakers, one behind the driver, the other behind the passenger.

Sonus Faber claims it delivers a “natural, clear and detailed sound” using a natural fibre composite material developed specifically for the Revuelto. The centre speaker has been designed “to provide a distinctive sound experience directly in front of the pilot and co-pilot.”

(Image credit: Lamborghini / Sonus Faber)

The system is powered by a new Class D amplifier with 750 watts of total power. It works in tandem with a powerful DSP (Digital Signal Processing) unit which “ensures smooth transitions between electrical signals and acoustical tones.”

Should your bank balance be buoyant enough to afford one, you can pre-order your Sonus Faber-equipped Revuelto this month – but you could be in for quite a wait. The car is now sold out until late 2026. Lamborghini will confirm pricing later this month.

Lamborghini has teamed up with Bang & Olufsen in the past and we have been lucky enough to experience its system in the Urus SUV, so we’re interested to hear what type of sound Sonus Faber brings to the party.

Also, it’s not the first time Sonic Faber has joined forces with a luxury Italian car manufacturer. A collaboration with Maserati has seen optional systems roll out across its current range; adding another Italian partnership to its portfolio makes perfect sense.

