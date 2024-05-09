Wheels of steel! Technics partners with Lamborghini for special-edition SL-1200 turntable

At the Munich High End Show 2024, Technics has gone suitably high-end and announced a collaboration with Italian sports car manufacturer Automobili Lamborghini, to create a special-edition turntable based on the popular SL-1200 turntable series.

The SL-1200M7B is basically a souped-up version of the most recent SL-1200MK7/SL-1210MK7 models, but with a special-edition design and a few collectable extras in the box for Lambo fans.

The plinth's pattern is inspired by the Y shape that is used across so much of Automobili Lamborghini’s designs, and will be available in a choice of orange, green and yellow, based on the most iconic liveries of the brand’s most famous sports cars.

There are also some stickers and special edition slipmats in the box, but the real kicker for enthusiasts will be that the SL-1200M7B also comes bundled with a picture disc record featuring the V12-engine sounds of six Lamborghini super sports cars.

(Image credit: Technics / Lamborghini)

This will include the 400GT 2+2, Miura SV, 25th Anniversary Countach, Diablo 6.0 SE, Murciélago LP 640, and Revuelto, all recorded especially for this project.

Otherwise the SL-1200M7B will work much like the most recent SL-1200MK7, meaning you can expect a coreless direct-drive motor, a sensitive-but-robust tonearm and two-layer structure platter for improving vibration damping.

There’s also a high-rigidity cabinet and high damping insulator for further vibration busting, the ability to adjust the starting torque, brake speed and pitch control, plus a reverse play function for DJs to have some fun with. There’s even a stylus illuminator so you can see what you’re doing when playing records in darker environments.

The SL-1200M7B will be available from July for £1,399.99.

