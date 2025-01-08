These tiny, desktop-friendly speakers aim to offer "exceptional sound clarity" in an affordable package

If it's tiny desktop speakers you're after, you might want to keep an eye out for Kanto Audio's upcoming UKI speakers. Announced at CES 2025, these petite speakers measure just 6.5 inches/16.5cm in height and 4.3 inches/11cm in width, meaning they're even smaller than our favourite compact powered speakers, the Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2. That's tiny.

The Kanto speaker's cabinet sports a distinctive curved design that certainly stands out from the usual boxy crowd. The press release calls this a "clamshell design", but we don't see any place where it might open up like a clam, flip-phone-style. The speakers will be available in four matte finishes: sage (pictured above), cobalt, black and white.

The speakers feature a 1/4-inch (6.35mm) silk dome tweeter and a 3-inch (7.6cm) concave cone mid/bass driver, and we imagine these are powered speakers (as would be in keeping with Kanto's other speakers such as Ora4 and Ren models launched last year), but the press release doesn't confirm any amplification power ratings. The product is still in the early prototype stage and we hope further specifications will be confirmed closer to launch.

What we do know is that the speakers feature Bluetooth 5.0, RCA line level input, a USB-C port, a subwoofer output and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Canadian brand is promising "exceptional sound clarity in a small, budget-friendly package", and we are keen on the affordable price of £199 / $199. The Kanto Audio UKI speakers are set to launch in the second half of 2025.

Kanto wasn't the only brand to launch affordable desktop speakers at CES 2025, as a returning Onkyo launched its Creator Series of compact, powered speakers. The GX10DB and GX30ARC both feature Bluetooth 5.3 and Class D amplification, with the cheaper GX10DB priced at $199 and the pricier, HDMI-equipped GX30ARC set to cost $299 when they launch in March.

