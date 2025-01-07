Onkyo launches compact and affordable Creator Series of powered desktop speakers

Besides a brand new Icon Series of hi-fi separates, Onkyo has taken the opportunity at CES 2025 to launch a budget range of desktop powered speakers, for those who want convenience and don’t want to spend a fortune to get their audio fix.

Aimed at “modern listeners, musicians, creators and gaming fanatics” and anyone who spends a large chunk of their time working from home, the Onkyo Creator Series offers two different desktop models: GX10DB and GX30ARC.

Both speakers are compact designs that use Class D amplification (34W of total power in the GX10DB and 50W in the GX30ARC). They both come fitted with a speaker stand/base which is angled up at ten degrees to take into account your sitting position. You also get a remote control as standard, ‘Listening’ and ‘Flat’ sound modes and a choice of black or white finishes.

The GX10DB is the cheaper of the two and comes in at $199. It partners a 3-inch woofer with a ¾-inch tweeter and measures 17.3 x 119 x 14.9cm (hwd). The more powerful GX30ARC uses the same tweeter and a larger 4-inch woofer, measures 22 x 14.6 x 17cm (hwd) and costs $299.

Standard connectivity across both includes Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, optical, an RCA line input and subwoofer pre-out. The more expensive of the two adds a 3.5mm auxiliary input and an HDMI ARC input for anyone who wants to boost their TV's audio quality.

Both the Onkyo GX10DB and GX30ARC are set to go on sale in March this year.

