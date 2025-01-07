Onkyo returns to hi-fi with the launch of Icon Series electronics at CES 2025

Onkyo is back in the world of hi-fi! The brand took to CES 2025 to launch its new Icon Series of hi-fi separates, which consists of the P-80 network preamplifier, the M-80 power amplifier and the A-50 streaming amplifier.

It's a modern reintroduction to the brand, which has been well-known for its powerful AV receivers in recent years before filing for bankruptcy in 2022. Its subsequent acquisition by Premium Audio Company (the parent company of Pioneer, Klipsch, Sharp and others) and teaser of return at the end of last year spells the end of its hiatus, with Onkyo launching these hi-fi electronics and a more affordable line of powered speakers at CES 2025.

The Icon Series aims to continue Onkyo's legacy of "delivering unparalleled audio experiences for audiophiles" and is part of the brand's "bold new vision for the future". All three Icon components look sleek and modern, with little retro touches (VU meters) that hark back to its hi-fi heritage.

All products are equipped with Onkyo's patented DIDRC (Dynamic Intermodulation Distortion Reduction Circuitry) technology, which aims to reduce noise in the higher frequencies and improve the reproduction of audio signals to deliver a more authentic sound.

All three products feature a 5mm aluminium front panel that is adorned with minimal buttons and a large volume dial on the P-80 and A-50, and the glowing VU meters under glass on the M-80 power amp.

(Image credit: Onkyo)

Let's get into each product in detail, starting with the Icon P-80 network preamplifier. At its heart is a new premium stereo DAC (the AK4452) capable of 32-bit/768kHz max resolution, and streaming features include AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Bluetooth and wi-fi. You also get access to a wide range of streaming services and internet radio, including Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, and – in what is its first official mention – the upcoming Qobuz Connect feature. The P-80 is Roon Ready and features Dirac Live Room Correction, with music playback, source selection and more possible with the Onkyo Controller app.

Connection highlights include an HDMI ARC input and a phono stage that can handle MM and MC cartridges, but further specs and connections are still pending. The brand's DIDRC tech is found in the DAC filter section and phono stage and aims to reduce high-frequency noise, allowing for "an emotional sound", according to Onkyo.

Partnering the P-80 is the Icon M-80 power amp, which houses a symmetrical Class A/B amplifier to deliver a claimed 150 watts per channel at 8 ohms (or 200W at 4 ohms). Along with the DIDRC technology, the M-80 features a high current drive with low distortion and a custom "high current power supply to provide dynamic full-range sound". Both the P-80 and M-80 feature fan-less designs for quieter operation and extruded aluminium heat sinks that reduce vibration. With quality components used, the M-80 promises "world-class playback that packs a punch".

(Image credit: Onkyo)

The Onkyo Icon A-50 network integrated amp, or streaming amp as they are more popularly known, effectively combines the key features of the network preamp and power amp into one tidy unit. You get all the versatile streaming features of the P-80, along with HDMI ARC, phono stage (MM/MC), and Dirac Live Room Correction. It's Roon Ready and it can all be controlled by the Onkyo Controller app.

Inside the A-50 you get the same stereo DAC as the P-80 for reduced distortion, and the same DIDRC circuitry and fan-less, heatsink design as the rest of the Icon series. It is powered by Class A/B amplification, with 140 watts per channel into 8 ohms (or 180W into 4 ohms) – so just a little less powerful than the dedicated power amp. All of which, says Onkyo, lays "a solid foundation for superior sound."

All three products will be available in silver or black finishes, but we'll have to wait until Q4 of 2025 to get our mitts on them. They are positioned to be rather competitive in the premium market: the Icon P-80 and Icon M-80 will cost $1999 each, while the Icon A-50 will cost $1499 (further pricing is yet to be confirmed). We might have to wait the better part of a year until we hear from them, but we hope it will be worth the wait.

