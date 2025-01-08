Victrola drops Bluetooth turntables with streaming smarts and an all-in-one vinyl system at CES 2025

Victorla has unveiled its product lineup for 2025 and it’s great news if you're into budget Bluetooth turntables and affordable desktop speakers.

One of the most feature-packed new arrivals is the Victrola Wave (above). This deck supports Bluetooth 5.4, aptX Adaptive, aptX HD, and Auracast. It also features a phono output, MDF plinth and aluminium platter. The turntable comes fitted with an Audio Technica AT-VM95E cartridge and is available in four finishes: blue, green, black and white. The asking price will be $399 / £399 / €499 when it launches this Spring.

Fancy partnering the Wave with a pair of desktop speakers? Well, you’re in luck. The new Victrola Tempo bookshelf speakers (also above) use a 4-in woofer and one-inch tweeter. Features include Bluetooth 5.4, Auracast, RCA connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm aux in and optical inputs. The speakers come in blue, green, black and white to match Victrola’s Wave, Automatic and Stream Onyx turntables. The Tempo cost $199 / £199 / €249 per pair and also go on sale in Spring.

Next up is a revamped version of the Victrola Stream Onyx Works With Sonos turntable (above). This year the model is getting a big update including new colours and the addition of Bluetooth and Roon Ready support. The deck will also support UPnP streaming via Vinylstream WiFi which allows up to 24-bit/48kHz streaming to compatible, network-enabled streaming products. The Stream Onyx features a removable headshell and adjustable counterweight and is available with either an Audio Technica AT-VM95E or Ortofon OM5E moving magnet cartridge. This refreshed deck goes on sale in the Spring for $599 / £599 / €699.

If you want a pre-packaged vinyl-playing package, Victrola has its Harmony turntable system (above) with Bluetooth connectivity and matching speakers. The deck includes 3-speed support (33 ⅓, 45 and 78 RPM) and comes fitted with an Audio-Technica ATN3600L cartridge. The whole package can be yours for $199 / £199 / €249, in either black, walnut or natural finishes when it goes on sale, you guessed it, this Spring.

