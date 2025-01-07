Technics celebrates 60th anniversary with AZ100 flagship wireless earbuds

Technics is kicking off its 60th-anniversary celebrations at CES 2025 with a new flagship pair of wireless earbuds: the EAH-AZ100.

We've had a pair for a month and you can read what we thought about them in our full Technics EAH-AZ100 review.

The Japanese hi-fi brand was born in 1965 and is best known for inventing the direct drive turntable system, its hugely popular SL-1200 DJ decks, and various premium hi-fi separates. For its diamond anniversary this year, though, Technics is hoping to make its mark on the wireless earbuds market with the new AZ100.

The EAH-AZ100 are furnished with updates throughout over Technics' previous flagship earbuds, the EAH-AZ80. They have been redesigned to offer a smaller, more lightweight shape that supposedly fits better in your ears, offering five ear tip sizes including a new 'ML' option. Active noise cancellation (ANC) has been improved, and there's a new Adaptive ANC feature which adjusts the "level of noise cancelling automatically to the strongest level for "the best experience at any time and in any situation."

The AZ100 also come equipped with a new "Voice Focus AI" feature that "combines an AI noise reduction chip with exclusive tuning and three microphones in each earbud", thus aiming to eliminate background noise to focus solely on the caller's voice.

(Image credit: Technics)

On the sound quality side, Technics is promising a "dynamic, rhythmic, detailed listening experience" thanks to its new Magnetic Fluid Driver technology. This technology aims to deliver low-distortion performance alongside richer bass reproduction and "natural high-resolution sound separation and details" thanks to the 10mm driver's 'ultra-thin free edge' and aluminium diaphragm. We praised the AZ80's balanced, detailed and open sound, so here's hoping that the AZ100 can improve upon the rhythmic and dynamic elements to deliver a more engaging overall performance.

The battery life for the new buds has been extended over that of the AZ80, with the AZ100 teasing 10 hours of life on a single charge, extending to 28 hours in total with the charging case and ANC turned on. That's up from the seven hours and 25 hours respectively offered by the AZ80.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Other key features include the return of industry-first three-way Bluetooth multipoint (with greater customisation), Dolby Atmos spatial audio capabilities with dynamic head tracking, and support for the higher-quality LDAC codec, as well as Auracast support.

The AZ100 earbuds are available now in black or silver finishes. Costing £259 / $299 / AU$499, they're squarely challenging the likes of class-leaders Apple, Bose and Sony in this highly competitive market. Technics has been savvy in keeping the price consistent from the previous flagship AZ80 earbuds (which launched at the same figures in 2023) while offering significant improvements across the board. Is it a gamble that has paid off? Read our review to find out...

MORE:

Read our Technics EAH-AZ100 review

Here are the best wireless earbuds we recommend across all budgets

Sony WF-1000XM5 vs Bose QC Ultra Earbuds: which premium buds are better?