Kanto's new active speakers - with HDMI ARC - could be a nifty soundbar alternative

By Harry McKerrell
published

The Kanto Ren will be showcased at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show

Kanto Ren
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Kanto Audio is back with another pair of compact desktop speakers. The Canadian audio brand revealed its Kanto Ora speakers a few months ago, and has returned once again to unveil the Kanto Ren, a 100W pair of active bookshelf monitors available in the summer.

The new Kanto Ren are well-connected, featuring an HDMI input for hooking up to a TV as well as a USB-C input for playing files up to 24-bit/96kHz from a source player. An optical Toslink supports up to 24-bit/96kHz transmission, and there's a single RCA input alongside a 3.5mm jack. If you don't want to plug in directly, they're also kitted out with Bluetooth 5.3. Outputs, meanwhile, come courtesy of a single sub-out line and a single USB Charge. 

The Class D active speakers feature a 2.5cm silk dome tweeter working alongside a 13cm woofer, with the Canadian brand promising a pair of high-performance, powerful speakers that can do it all: "no matter the source, the Ren deliver clear highs, detailed midrange, and impressively powerful bass". Let's hope so.

Kanto Ren rear speaker view in white

(Image credit: Kanto)

The new units are supplied with a remote control and feature a choice of two extra sound modes – vocal boost and night mode. The latter does one of two things. if a subwoofer is connected, the sub-out signal will be switched off and the low-frequencies will only be emitted from the speaker itself. If no subwoofer is connected, the Ren's bass will be reduced, presumably so as not to disturb your lower-floor neighbours when they're trying to get some kip. There's also a quarter-inch hole at the base of the units for mounting.

If you're heading down to the Bristol Hi-Fi Show, Kanto Audio will be showcasing the Ren active speakers from Friday 23rd to Sunday 25th. The new units will be on sale from July, priced at £499 / €579 / $599 per pair, and are available in a choice of six colourways: black, cream, white, green, brown and orange. 

