Optoma unveils ultra-bright, flagship 4K laser projector with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support

Optoma has launched its latest 4K laser projector, the UHZ68LV, featuring dual-laser technology and advanced HDR processing. The new model delivers a claimed 5000 lumens of brightness, a contrast ratio of 3,200,000:1, and supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, making it a potentially compelling option for home cinema enthusiasts seeking high performance in varying light conditions.

Under the hood sits Optoma's latest PureEngine Ultra processor, alongside dual-laser technology that promises 90 per cent DCI-P3 cinema-grade colour accuracy. The DLP-based projector offers native UHD resolution and also supports Filmmaker Mode for presenting content as creators intended.

As for screen sizes, the UHZ68LV can project images from just over 30 inches up to a whopping 301 inches, with a throw ratio of 1.2:1 to 1.92:1, and projection distances spanning from one to 10 metres. The focal length ranges from just over 17mm to 27mm, with 165W to 345W of power consumption during operation, and a low 0.5W standby power draw.

Silver screen shenanigans aside, gaming enthusiasts are also catered to in the form of a claimed 8.5ms input lag and support for refresh rates up to 240Hz, while a laser light source promises up to a 30,000-hour lifespan. In use, noise levels reportedly range from 25dB to 31dB, promising distraction-free operation during use.

The projector itself includes dual built-in 5W speakers, though most users at this price point will likely opt for a dedicated sound system (such as one of these best soundbars ). As for installation and placement, flexibility appears to be a key focus, with the UHZ68LV offering a 1.6x zoom and lens-shift capabilities, along with horizontal and vertical keystone correction.

The unit can also be mounted in front, rear, or ceiling position to fit into different setups, with 360-degree projection functionality providing additional set-up options. On the connectivity front, it packs HDMI 2.1 and HDMI 2.0 ports, along with eARC support, USB-A, RJ-45, and S/PDIF connections.

The Optoma UHZ68LV is available now in the UK for £3999.99. While the projector is making its public debut at ISE 2025 in Barcelona this week, details regarding US and Australian release dates have yet to be revealed.

