Rotel's high-end Michi Q5 CD player promises to "elevate the audio experience to new heights"

Rotel's high-end Michi brand has a new addition to its lineup. The Michi Q5 Transport DAC launches today and joins the X3 and X5 Series 2 integrated amplifiers launched last year.

The company calls it a "Transport DAC" but the Michi Q5 is essentially a CD player with digital inputs and outputs, alongside the ability to handle high-resolution file playback including DSD and MQA.

At its heart is the eight-channel ESS ES9028PRO DAC (also present in its amplifiers) that aims to deliver as accurate reproduction of the audio signal as possible and with minimal distortion. The ESS DAC is configured so that its channels are split equally between the left and right audio signal paths, further promising "extraordinary detail retrieval" from your music as well as a wide soundstage.

(Image credit: Rotel)

Inside, the Q5 has fully balanced circuitry and dual toroidal transformers, which aim to further reduce noise and inference from affecting the audio signal. The top-loading CD mechanism is crafted out of aluminium and is mounted on a custom floating spring assembly to ensure stability and minimise unwanted vibrations from adversely affecting sound quality.

There are RCA and balanced XLR outputs, alongside coaxial and optical outputs. This allows for the Q5 to be used as a CD transport, if you prefer to use an outboard DAC or the one in your amplifier.

(Image credit: Rotel)

The Q5 isn't just for playing CDs; it can also play hi-res digital files directly or from another source. It has optical and coaxial inputs (that can handle 24-bit/192kHz PCM files), while a type B USB port can handle up to 32-bit/384kHz PCM, DSD and MQA files. There is an ethernet port at the rear panel, but this is for integration with automated systems and downloading album artwork, rather than facilitating any network streaming over your home's internet. The Q5's sleek, substantial build matches the rest of the Michi line and it has a full-colour TFT display to show off album artwork and information.

The new Michi Q5 costs £5499 / $6999 / €5999 and will be available globally from November at authorised retailers.

