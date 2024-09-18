T+A's versatile "multi-source players" claim to get your music purring no matter the format

German audio manufacturer T+A has unveiled two new "multi-source players" in its R Series of hi-fi components: the MP 2000 RG3 and the MP 2500 RG3. The high-end brand will be familiar to many readers for its luxurious T+A Solitaire T wireless headphones (just £1200 / $1600 / AU$2160), but it's the company's roster of premium hi-fi that the two new players expand.

Both of the new units act as all-in-one-source players rather than entire all-in-one systems, meaning they are capable of streaming music from digital sources and playing CDs, but still require a separate amplifier to get them firing – think of the five-star Technics SL-G700M2 if you want a class-leading example.

At the heart of the two new additions to the R series is the ASA G3 streaming architecture, which provides users with access to a vast array of modern streaming services from their source device, including Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect or Apple AirPlay 2. Both models offer RCA, balanced XLR and coaxial outputs alongside their Bluetooth and wi-fi enabled streaming capabilities.

Both players are fitted with T+A’s optimised DACs for an "even greater sound experience", coupled with a powerful radio tuner that offers what the German manufacturer bills as "the finest FM and DAB reception ever achieved by a T+A device". For the playing of CDs, both models benefit from enhanced signal-processing thanks to the integration of a new motherboard, with the more expensive 2500 unit using an SACD drive for compatibility with high-resolution discs.

(Image credit: T+A)

Whether it's the 2000 or 25000 model, each signal received is processed by T+A’s advanced Path Separation Technology which assigns dedicated converters to each relevant format to bring out the best from every format and file type. Both units can handle PMC files up to 24-bit/384kHz alongside DSD256.

"When the centrepiece of a product is newly developed, is that an upgrade or a new product? We believe the ASA G3 together with the many other small improvements make the MP 2000 RG3 and MP 2500 RG3 so much better that they establish a new generation of the R series," stated T+A COO Conradin Amft.

Both new members of the R Series are now available in anodised silver or anodised black. The MP 2000 RG3 is on sale at a suggested retail price of £6450 / $10,575, whereas the MP 2500 RG3 will set you back around £9750 / $14,990.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

Best music streamers: upgrade to a wireless system

Read our Technics SL-G700M2 review

Björk's best album is possibly my favourite test record ever – it should be yours, too