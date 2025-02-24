Michell's high-end Apollo phono stage and Muse power supply are designed to preserve "the integrity of the music" for vinyl enthusiasts

Michell Audio, best known for its iconic Gyrodec turntables, has taken the lid off its first set of hi-fi electronics in a long while at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2025. The Apollo phono and Muse power supply are a two-box combo designed to make the most of your high-end turntable, Gyro or otherwise.

The units are sold and designed to work together, with Apollo’s built-in power supply circuitry supposedly working in harmony with the Muse to further refine and regulate the DC power from the dedicated supply. The two compact units are made of solid aluminium billet and connected by a specifically designed cable link.

The Apollo/Muse duo have been manufactured in the UK and designed by the Michell team from the ground up. The engineers' focus here is all on noise reduction, hence the two-box design of the phono stage and power supply. The clam-shell design of both units also acts as a Faraday cage, which keeps unwanted electrical noise from within the power supply from escaping and also shields the phono stage's internal circuitry from being affected by unwanted external noise.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Apollo phono stage handles moving magnet and moving coil cartridges, offering customisable loading and gain settings that can be selected via the DIP switches on the underside of the unit. A finely tuned passive RIAA circuit is used for “preserving fidelity”, while Class A circuitry has been chosen for both the preamp and subsequent amplification stages for “precise signal handling” and “clean, accurate sound”.

The Muse power supply, meanwhile, is all about reducing noise — “the enemy of phono stages” — and providing clean and stable power. Housing the low-noise toroidal transformer separately naturally ensures any generated noise is kept isolated from the amplification circuits in Apollo. It also uses advanced capacitance multiplier technology and high-quality voltage regulators to reduce ripple and noise, delivering two highly filtered and regulated DC outputs.

Michell's managing director Jonathan Nye says: “For over 50 years, we’ve been at the forefront of vinyl playback innovation, designing industry-leading turntables, cartridges, and electronics... With Apollo and Muse we have something very special that will satisfy the most demanding and discerning of audiophiles.”

The new Michell Apollo and Muse duo is set to launch in March and cost £3500 in the UK, which translates roughly to $4500 / AU$7000. We were also teased during the press launch at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show that this is the first of a number of new products from Michell coming out in 2025, and we can't wait to see what those are.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

That Was Then... Argo and Alecto: Michell's forgotten amplifier gems

Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2025: pictures, highlights, and all the latest audio news from Musical Fidelity, Rega, WiiM, Quad and more

17 memorable hi-fi and AV products turning 25 in 2025