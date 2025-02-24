Michell's high-end Apollo phono stage and Muse power supply are designed to preserve "the integrity of the music" for vinyl enthusiasts

News
By
Contributions from
published

Two-box solution for noise reduction and greater signal integrity

Michell Apollo phono stage with Muse power supply
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Michell Audio, best known for its iconic Gyrodec turntables, has taken the lid off its first set of hi-fi electronics in a long while at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2025. The Apollo phono and Muse power supply are a two-box combo designed to make the most of your high-end turntable, Gyro or otherwise.

The units are sold and designed to work together, with Apollo’s built-in power supply circuitry supposedly working in harmony with the Muse to further refine and regulate the DC power from the dedicated supply. The two compact units are made of solid aluminium billet and connected by a specifically designed cable link.

The Apollo/Muse duo have been manufactured in the UK and designed by the Michell team from the ground up. The engineers' focus here is all on noise reduction, hence the two-box design of the phono stage and power supply. The clam-shell design of both units also acts as a Faraday cage, which keeps unwanted electrical noise from within the power supply from escaping and also shields the phono stage's internal circuitry from being affected by unwanted external noise.

Michell Apollo phono stage and Muse power supply with Michell GyroSE turntable

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Apollo phono stage handles moving magnet and moving coil cartridges, offering customisable loading and gain settings that can be selected via the DIP switches on the underside of the unit. A finely tuned passive RIAA circuit is used for “preserving fidelity”, while Class A circuitry has been chosen for both the preamp and subsequent amplification stages for “precise signal handling” and “clean, accurate sound”.

The Muse power supply, meanwhile, is all about reducing noise — “the enemy of phono stages” — and providing clean and stable power. Housing the low-noise toroidal transformer separately naturally ensures any generated noise is kept isolated from the amplification circuits in Apollo. It also uses advanced capacitance multiplier technology and high-quality voltage regulators to reduce ripple and noise, delivering two highly filtered and regulated DC outputs.

Michell's managing director Jonathan Nye says: “For over 50 years, we’ve been at the forefront of vinyl playback innovation, designing industry-leading turntables, cartridges, and electronics... With Apollo and Muse we have something very special that will satisfy the most demanding and discerning of audiophiles.”

The new Michell Apollo and Muse duo is set to launch in March and cost £3500 in the UK, which translates roughly to $4500 / AU$7000. We were also teased during the press launch at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show that this is the first of a number of new products from Michell coming out in 2025, and we can't wait to see what those are.

MORE:

That Was Then... Argo and Alecto: Michell's forgotten amplifier gems

Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2025: pictures, highlights, and all the latest audio news from Musical Fidelity, Rega, WiiM, Quad and more

17 memorable hi-fi and AV products turning 25 in 2025

Kashfia Kabir
Kashfia Kabir
Hi-Fi and Audio Editor

Kashfia is the Hi-Fi and Audio Editor of What Hi-Fi? and first joined the brand 13 years ago. During her time in the consumer tech industry, she has reviewed hundreds of products (including speakers, amplifiers, turntables and headphones), been to countless trade shows across the world and fallen in love with hi-fi kit much bigger than her. In her spare time, Kash can be found tending to an ever-growing houseplant collection and shooing her cat Jolene away from spinning records.

With contributions from
Read more
Musical Fidelity M8x Vinyl
Musical Fidelity's phono preamp promises reference-class performance without the high price tag
Musical Fidelity B1xi
Musical Fidelity's new stereo amplifier houses HDMI ARC and a built-in phono stage
Musical Fidelity Nu-Vista 600.2 amplifier on display
Musical Fidelity's integrated amp strives for a sweet, powerful sound thanks to its "reference-level" tech
Musical Fidelity M6xTT
The M6xTT turntable is more gorgeous acrylic from Musical Fidelity – just in a smaller and cheaper package
Pro-Ject Colourful Audio System playing
These are the 11 coolest audio treats I’ve spotted after 48 hours at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show
A turntable, amplifier and a pair of floorstanding speakers against a grey background
Technics leads a talented and versatile vinyl system that will excel in larger rooms
Latest in Hi-Fi
Michell Apollo phono stage with Muse power supply
Michell's high-end Apollo phono stage and Muse power supply are designed to preserve "the integrity of the music" for vinyl enthusiasts
Musical Fidelity B1xi
Musical Fidelity's new stereo amplifier houses HDMI ARC and a built-in phono stage
Pro-Ject Colourful Audio System playing
These are the 11 coolest audio treats I’ve spotted after 48 hours at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show
A grey WiiM Vibelink Amp on a wooden cabinet between two bookshelf speakers.
The WiiM Vibelink Amp is WiiM's first integrated amp with no streaming elements
Silver Marantz SA-1 on a red and black background
17 memorable hi-fi and AV products turning 25 in 2025
Side view of Marantz CD6007 on wooden rack with magazines in background
This Award-winning Marantz CD player is back at its Black Friday price
Latest in News
AirPods Pro 2 on a chair outside
Hearing aid features have now come to the AirPods Pro 2 in the UK
Michell Apollo phono stage with Muse power supply
Michell's high-end Apollo phono stage and Muse power supply are designed to preserve "the integrity of the music" for vinyl enthusiasts
Musical Fidelity B1xi
Musical Fidelity's new stereo amplifier houses HDMI ARC and a built-in phono stage
A close-up of the FiiO FT7 headphones&#039; earcups.
FiiO's FT7 flagship headphones take the fight to pricier rivals
A grey WiiM Vibelink Amp on a wooden cabinet between two bookshelf speakers.
The WiiM Vibelink Amp is WiiM's first integrated amp with no streaming elements
Q Acoustics 3050i
Save £650 on this five-star Q Acoustics 5.1 home cinema setup