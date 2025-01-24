Is it a toy? Is it a music player? No, it's a portable DAC disguised as a tape deck!

It's always fun when something is disguised as another thing, like those pencil cases that look like a tube of Pringles or phone protectors resembling a half-unwrapped chocolate bar. Fiio's sub-brand Snowsky has done something similar with its latest release: a DAC and headphone amplifier that, at first glance, looks like a portable cassette player. How kitsch.

The ultra-budget DAC aims to bring the most out of your headphones listening when connected to a laptop or smartphone. The dinky device boasts "high-quality components", including an internal CS43131x2 DAC chip and "high-power" amplification. Capable of handling PCM files up to 16-bit/96kHz, the portable DAC promises to take your headphones "to levels of performance far beyond smartphones and laptops".

The retro-styled unit sports 3.5mm and balanced 4.4mm headphone sockets, as well as a USB-C port. The player also supports Bluetooth streaming, allowing for a wireless connection with your source player, and there's even hi-res codec support for aptX, aptX HD and LDAC, provided they're also compatible with your source device.

It was acceptable in the '90s... (Image credit: Snowsky)

The unit even has physical controls, which are designed to evoke the look and feel of the buttons found on those classic '90s cassette players, allowing you to adjust the volume, skip tracks or enter/exit the display menu. The screen in the middle moves as you play a track and outlines the quality of the file being played, blending modern needs with a retro aesthetic.

Unlike your dear old Sony Walkman, the Snowsky Retro Nano lets you take calls thanks to its built-in microphone and even comes with access to the Fiio Control app for Android and iOS users. These quirky features set it apart from other portable DAC/headphone amps, such as the five-star iFi Go Link Max.

Measuring around 55 x 38 x 14mm and weighing in at a meagre 28g, the Nano certainly lives up to its diminutive title. The Snowsky also comes with a removable, rechargeable battery which can be juiced up via USB-C.

The Snowsky Retro Nano comes in two different finishes – blue or white – and is on sale now, priced at £60 / $60.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

Gimmick or Godsend? I spent a week with FiiO’s retro cassette deck and Discman to test their modern-day merit

These are the best wired headphones we've tested

And these are our picks of the best DACs you can buy