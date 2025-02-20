Meze's open-back Poet cans arrive, and they want to bring your music alive

Romanian manufacturer Meze Audio has announced the release of its latest pair of planar-magnetic headphones, the Poet. Conceived as a "carefully crafted audio masterpiece" and blending the brand's latest technologies and materials, the new open-back headphones tease high-end performance at a similarly rarefied price point.

Along with that open-backed design, the Poet house 'MZ6 Isodynamic Hybrid Array' drivers, a "state-of-the-art" planar-magnetic design developed exclusively for Meze. Those drivers deliver what Meze describes as a "lively yet effortless listening experience" which combines "lush, airy vocals" with precise bass and outstanding clarity at the upper end.

The new open-back cans incorporate several technologies which Meze hopes will set it apart from the competition. The Meze's Hybrid Magnet Array has been designed to create a "uniform, powerful magnetic field" across the lightweight diaphragm, aiding the cans' "pristine reproduction" with minimal distortion and high resolution across the frequencies.

The new open-backs are constructed using an intricate steel grill housed on a magnesium chassis. Along with their adjustable suede leather headband, the Poet aim for a design which prioritises visually striking aesthetics alongside long-lasting durability and exceptional acoustic performance.

(Image credit: Meze Audio Poet)

The Poet are designed to be fully serviceable, with every component, including the magnetic ear pads and the chassis materials, crafted so that it can be disassembled and replaced if needed. The headphones come equipped with a premium hand-braided copper cable which again aims for durability and performance that will last.

According to Alex Grigoras, Meze Audio's Acoustic Engineer: “From the very beginning, we knew we wanted to create something unique – a more compact planar-magnetic open-back headphone that is every bit as capable as our flagship models. I believe Poet turned out to be more than just a headphone; it’s a nod to a huge stepping stone in our development as a team and a testament to how far we’ve come".

The Meze Audio Poet are set to be showcased at this year's Bristol Hi-Fi Show and are available to buy now, priced at £1850 / $2000 / €2000.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

These are the best wired headphones you can buy

Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2025: all the latest news and info

Read our Meze Audo Empyrean II review