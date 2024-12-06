PMC's new Prophecy range of stereo speakers looks to the future

PMC has just launched a new premium speaker range called Prophecy. This consists of five models – a standmounter, three floorstanders and a dedicated centre speaker – and has seen the company take a holistic approach to the engineering and design.

While every element of the speakers is new, it comes as no surprise to find that they are all transmission-line designs; this has been PMC's way from the beginning. A transmission line takes the rearward output from the bass unit and sends it along an internal path that absorbs all but the lowest of frequencies, which then are used to augment the driver's forward-firing sound.

This is a configuration that PMC has honed to an art over the years, and in the Prophecy range, there are claimed to be huge improvements to the way the sound from the transmission line feeds into the room. The company has refined its Laminair vent technology to ensure a more efficient energy transfer, resulting in reduced turbulence and lower distortion levels.

PMC's Laminair X is claimed to improve airflow and reduce distortion (Image credit: PMC)

All the drivers in the range are brand-new designs. The tweeter is a 27mm soft dome with a chamber behind it. It has an unusual grille design that helps to improve the frequency response and is loaded by a dished waveguide to control dispersion and help efficiency.

A 55mm dome midrange is used in the two larger three-way floorstanding models and draws heavily from experience gained by designing the company's professional models. It too uses an elaborate grille design to help performance and is surrounded by an unusually complex flower-shaped waveguide to improve dispersion.

There is a novel waveguide around the 55mm Prophecy dome midrange unit (Image credit: Future)

The same 12.5cm unit is used as the mid/bass driver in the two-way models and a dedicated low-frequency driver for the three-way floorstanders. It uses a mica-loaded polypropylene cone for its rigidity and good self-damping. The unit is claimed to be capable of large excursions and low distortion levels.

The Prophecy range is available in three finishes: Mediterranean oak, Natural walnut or Blacked walnut. The speakers will be available globally from 1st February 2025.

Prices are as follows...

Prophecy1 two-way standmounter £2875/€3505

Prophecy5 two-way floorstander. £4575/€5585

Prophecy7 three-way floorstander £6575/€7995

Prophecy9 three-way floorstander £8975/€10945

ProphecyC two-way centre speaker £2275/€2775

