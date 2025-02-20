Piega's latest loudspeaker duo is built for modern spaces – and teases cutting-edge performance, too

Swiss loudspeaker manufacturer Piega has announced the launch of its Premium Gen 2 range of loudspeakers.

Consisting of the two-way Premium 301 Gen 2 bookshelf speakers alongside the three-way floorstanding Premium 701 Gen 2, the new models have been designed to fit into modern living spaces while delivering uncompromising levels of performance.

The new speakers incorporate the company's specially developed ribbon tweeters in pursuit of such elevated performance. Described by its maker as the "Rolls Royce" of ribbon tweeters, the drivers use dual magnets in front of and behind the foil diaphragm for greater dynamic gains over the brand's previous Premium models.

Both new models also feature new bass and midrange woofers. The 301 Gen 2 uses a full symmetric midrange unit to create "a harmonious and clear sound image" alongside "clean and detailed mids". The floorstanding 701 Gen 2, meanwhile, deploy twin 14cm woofers and a 14cm bass-midrange drive to blend "precise, powerful bass" with a seamlessly well-integrated sonic performance.

Both Premium Gen 2 speakers' cabinets are constructed using aluminium and feature an inner wood matrix for enhanced sonic capabilities. The speakers also deploy Piega's bespoke damping material which aims for a level of sound "previously thought impossible with conventional aluminium enclosures".

The standmount Premium 301 Gen 2 (left) alongside the floorstanding Premium 701 Gen 2 (right). (Image credit: Piega)

According to Roger Kessler, Piega's Head of Development: "The new planar magnetic tweeters set new standards in terms of refined, dynamic, and precise sound. We handcraft the ribbon tweeters entirely in our own factory – they are the Rolls Royce of tweeters!"

Both pairs of speakers are available in anodised silver or black with a matte sandblasted finish, as well as in white lacquer. The new range will ship during Spring 2025, with prices are as follows:

- Premium 301 Gen 2: £2500 in silver, £2750 in black or white

- Premium 701 Gen 2: £5600 in silver or black, £5700 in white

Piega will be showcasing the Premium 301 Gen 2 standmount speakers at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2025 in the Musical Fidelity room (room 316), so if you're heading down, you'll be able to hear them for yourself.

