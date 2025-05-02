If you’re looking at snapping up one of the best TVs, chances are you have one or two picks from LG on your shortlist, and the company’s C5 and B5 entry-level to mid-range offerings aren’t a bad place to start.

Both models promise to offer impressive picture quality and features for less money than their pricier LG G5 sibling, making them tempting for those who don't want to part with flagship levels of cash.

With that in mind, we’re comparing the LG C5 and B5 to help make your decision between the two that little bit easier.

Note that while we’ve fully reviewed the LG C5, we’ve yet to put the B5 through its paces. As a result, our comparison is based on our comprehensive testing of the C5, combined with our years of experience reviewing LG TVs and the specs of the B5.

Naturally, we will update this feature once we've had the opportunity to put the B5 through our in-depth tests.

The LG C5 has already launched, while the B5 is expected to land between April and June 2025. Prices for every model in the B5 range have yet to be revealed in the US, UK, and Australia, though European prices across all screen sizes have been revealed.

We also have some prices for various sizes in the UK, US, and Australia (from a combination of LG's own site and retailers such as John Lewis in the UK) and, as you'd expect, the B5 is cheaper than the C5 across the board.

Here is all of the launch prices available for both models at the time of writing:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Screen size (inches) C5 B5 42 £1400 / $1399 / AU$2199 No such model 48 £1500 / $1599 / AU$2499 £1399 / $TBC / AU$1999 55 £1900 / $1999 / AU$3299 £1699 / $TBC / AU$2499 65 £2700 / $2699 / AU$4299 £2499 / $2699 / AU$3299 77 £3800 / $3699 / AU$5999 £3499 / $2999 / AU$TBC 83 £6000 / $5399 / AU$7999 £4499 / $4499 / AU$TBC

Both TVs will be available in various sizes, with the C5 coming in 42-, 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, and 83-inch variants. Bar a 42-inch model, the B5 will also be available in the same sizes. It also marks the first time that LG has offered its entry-level OLED in the larger 83-inch size.

LG C5 vs LG B5: design

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Drive To Survive)

The C5 features LG’s familiar central pedestal-style stand, which tapers outwards towards the bottom. While this creates a sleek look, it can make positioning a soundbar underneath somewhat challenging, which is something to consider.

The TV's overall build quality is solid though, with a premium feel despite being predominantly made of plastic.

The B5, in contrast, has a more traditional design, with legs at either end of the body. While this might make for easier soundbar integration, it does mean you’re limited to a media unit that’s wide enough to accommodate its full length.

Neither option is necessarily better, but you’re likely to have your own preferences. If you’re wall mounting of course, then the stand designs are moot.

LG C5 vs LG B5: features

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

While both TVs run on LG's webOS 25 smart platform, which provides access to all major streaming services, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, and UK catch-up services such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX. But there are some differences under the hood.

The more premium C5 is powered by LG's Alpha 9 Gen 8 processor, which brings various AI-focused features to the table, including an intuitive chatbot system for troubleshooting and voice recognition that can automatically switch user profiles.

In terms of connectivity, the C5 offers four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports capable of handling up to 4K/144Hz signals with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). This comprehensive gaming support continues LG's tradition of making its OLEDs particularly well-suited for gaming.

In contrast, the B5 uses the less powerful Alpha 8 Gen 2 processor, but it also provides four HDMI 2.1 ports. The key difference here is in refresh rate capabilities – while the C5 supports up to 144Hz, the B5 tops out at 120Hz.

For console gamers using PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X (which max out at 120Hz), this difference won't be noticeable, but it might matter to PC gamers with high-end systems.

Both TVs support the same HDR formats – HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision – with neither offering compatibility with the Samsung-backed HDR10+ standard. They also both feature Dolby Atmos via HDMI eARC for immersive audio when paired with compatible sound systems.

We’ll have to wait for our full review of the B5 to determine what differences, if any, are brought to the table by its less powerful processor.

LG C5 vs LG B5: picture quality

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Drive To Survive)

The most significant difference between the C5 and B5 lies in their panel technology. The C5 features LG's OLED Evo panel (also known as OLED EX), complete with Brightness Booster tech.

In our testing, we found that the C5 delivers a rich, solid and engaging picture that balances vibrancy with authenticity. Its contrast is excellent, with perfect blacks and impressive brightness for an OLED TV without MLA or Primary RGB Tandem panel technology.

The B5, on the other hand, uses a standard WOLED panel without the Evo/EX enhancements. Based on our experience with previous B-series models and the provided specifications, we expect it to offer lower peak brightness compared with the C5. Last year's B4 model, for example, achieved around 600-700 nits in HDR, while the C-series typically reaches higher figures.

However, it's worth noting that even the entry-level B-series OLED TVs from LG have historically offered excellent picture quality. The perfect blacks and infinite contrast that are hallmarks of OLED technology should still be present on the B5, even if it can't match the brightness and colour volume of its more expensive sibling.

LG C5 vs LG B5: sound quality

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

In our C5 review, we found its audio performance to be good, but not exceptional. It delivers dialogue with adequate clarity for day-to-day viewing, but lacks low-end heft and can sound harsh when using AI Sound mode.

Although we haven't tested the B5's audio capabilities yet, its specs suggest a similar 2.2-channel speaker configuration to the C5. Given LG's track record, we expect it to offer comparable sound quality, perhaps with slight compromises in power or clarity.

As with most TVs, we'd recommend pairing either model with one of the best soundbars or a dedicated audio system to match the impressive picture quality they offer.

LG C5 vs LG B5: early verdict

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Drive To Survive)

Based on our full review of the C5 and the B5’s specs, both TVs look set to be compelling options in LG's 2025 OLED lineup, targeted at slightly different audiences.

The C5 is the more premium option, offering enhanced brightness, more sophisticated processing, and higher refresh rates for PC gaming. It's an excellent all-rounder that delivers impressive picture quality and a comprehensive feature set that justifies its higher price point.

The B5, while slightly compromised in terms of brightness and processing power, should still deliver the core OLED experience – perfect blacks, infinite contrast, and natural colours – at a more accessible price point. For many viewers, these compromises will be acceptable given the expected savings over the equivalent C5 model.

If you're a movie enthusiast or serious gamer who wants the best possible picture quality and highest refresh rates, the C5 (or even the flagship G5) is likely worth the premium. However, if you're looking to experience the benefits of OLED technology while keeping costs down, the B5 could prove to be the better value proposition.

We'll update this comparison with a definitive verdict once we've had the opportunity to fully review the B5 and assess how it performs in our dedicated test rooms.

