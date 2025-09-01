The Eversolo T8 streaming transport wants to deliver “high-end audio experience for music lovers and audiophiles alike”

It was teased at High End Munich earlier this year, but we now have official details and prices for the Eversolo T8. This is Eversolo's first streaming transport, i.e. a product with all the latest network streaming software and features but without a DAC built in; so you will need to plug it into an external DAC or into the digital inputs of your amplifier.

It's a neat way to add modern streaming powers to a hi-fi system that already has a great DAC. It could also prove to be a smart route for the brand, considering how we have heaped praise on Eversolo's excellent streaming software and its capability as a digital source in the DMP-A6 and DMP-A10 streamers that we have tested.

The T8 aims to deliver “clean, precise digital audio” and features carefully isolated digital outputs, an ultra-high precision clock, and all the bells and whistles that come with Eversolo's proprietary software ecosystem.

(Image credit: Eversolo)

The Eversolo T8 features a 6-inch touchscreen display that lets you select the numerous music apps and services available, control playback, adjust settings and more. This display screen dominates the front of a sleek, aluminium chassis that boasts shielding from its internal circuitry as well as from outside electromagnetic interference.

Expect all the streaming features we encountered in the flagship DMP-A10 music streamer: AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect, Deezer, Amazon Music, internet radio, DLNA and LAN access for playing from connected storage and hard drives, as well as bit-perfect playback of Apple Music's hi-res library, internet radio and a wide variety of third-party music apps that you can download directly to the unit.

It features Wi-Fi 6 and is Roon Ready certified, too. A quad-core ARM processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage aim to provide smooth daily use and “efficient data management”.

(Image credit: Eversolo)

The T8 features an ultra-high precision femtosecond clock system (a femtosecond is one quadrillionth of a second), which is responsible for maintaining the timing of every audio signal with accuracy and reducing jitter. The T8 promises to deliver “focused sound, well-defined imaging, rich detail, and natural dynamics.”

It also houses a “super-silent” linear power supply, which is further isolated from the digital circuitry. If connecting an external DAC via USB, Eversolo says the T8’s USB Audio output is further isolated from noise generated by the power stage and potential ground differences, to ensure only clean audio signals are transmitted.

There are only digital outputs on this unit: AES/EBU, optical and coaxial. The unit supports playback of hi-res files up to DSD512 and 32-bit/768kHz PCM, although the coaxial output is limited to 24-bit/192kHz.

(Image credit: Eversolo)

Additionally, there are two SSD slots in the T8 to hold a sizable digital music library, supporting up to 16TB (2 x 8TB) of maximum storage capacity. Room correction software that can be used with a separate mic or your smartphone's mic is on board, and you can control all features and playback with the included remote control and by using the Eversolo Control app.

The T8 can be used with a wide variety of DACs, and it aims to provide “flexibility, depth, and a high-end audio experience for music lovers and audiophiles alike.” The Eversolo T8 streaming transport will be available for $1380 / €1380 (UK and Australian prices TBC).

