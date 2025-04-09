These high-end wired headphones promise long-lasting comfort and a wide, spacious sound
The Dan Clark Noire X are more brooding than Batman
US manufacturer Dan Clark Audio has unveiled its Noire X closed-back wired headphones. Employing a set of planar magnetic drivers housed within an all-black aesthetic, the Noire X seek to bring a dark, brooding sense of style to your private listening sessions.
Those planar magnetic drivers are central to the Noire X's sound, designed to deliver an open and spacious presentation without distortion. The upgraded planar driver uses a rigid diaphragm for less distortion and a smoother frequency response, while Dan Clark's proprietary tuning system strives to eliminate standing waves to make the over-ear cans sound more natural and authentic.
The new headphones employ a self-tensioning leather-wrapped headband built to reduce wearer fatigue by distributing pressure evenly across the listener’s head, resulting in a more balanced fit. The replaceable Alcantara synthetic suede earpads have been designed to add further comfort thanks to their heat and moisture-resistant characteristics.
The Noire X offers a range of cable terminations, including 6.3mm and 3.5mm ends alongside balanced 4.4mm and 4-pin XLR options. The headphones also come with a fabric pouch and a travel case in the box.
The Dan Clark Audio Noire X are available now in a black finish, priced at a rather premium £1000 / $1000.
