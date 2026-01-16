Austrian Audio's open-backed headphones are built to bring flagship engineering to a more accessible price point
£899 isn't pocket change, mind
Austrian Audio has introduced its latest pair of wired over-ears, The Arranger. Designed to bridge the gap between the brand's more affordable Hi-X series and its flagship Composer reference cans, the open-backed newbies are designed to bring "high-end engineering to the more accessible price point".
At the core of the new cans is a freshly developed 44mm dynamic driver which uses a diamond-like carbon (DLC) coated diaphragm for greater rigidity and control, paired with a proprietary ring magnet system in pursuit of a fast transient response, low distortion and excellent bass extension.
That newly developed driver, in combination with The Arrangers' open-back design, delivers what Austrian Audio describes as a "natural, spacious presentation with clear spatial placement".
The new over-ears are fitted with suede leatherette ear pads which, in tandem with a lightweight metal frame, promise enduring all-day comfort. The cans also fold away for greater convenience when being stored or taken on your travels, while a reasonably modest weight of just 310 grams aims to reduce wearer fatigue during extended listening sessions.
The Arrangers' ear pads and headband are user-replaceable, so parts that wear out can be more easily exchanged if you're keen to extend their lifespan. The new headphones use a 4-pin symmetrical socket with a 3.5mm connector and an included 3.5mm to 6.3mm adapter.
The Austrian Audio Arranger will be available from February 2026, priced at £899 / €999 / $1099.
We've been impressed with both Austrian Audio's more affordable Hi-X range (including the Hi-X20 and Hi-X15) and its high-end reference cans, so a pair of headphones that seek to bridge the gap between these different ends of the cost spectrum sounds like an enticing prospect.
