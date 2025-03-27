Nagra's Compact Phono is an 'entry-level' model with outstanding high-end expertise behind it

Nagra's high-end hi-fi products have impressed us whenever we have reviewed them, with products such as the Classic Preamp/Classic AMP combination, the Classic Phono stage and the original Nagra PL-P leaving a lasting impression thanks to the stunning attention to detail in their manufacturing and performance.

So a new phono stage from the brand has piqued our interest, especially because of the price. The new Nagra Compact Phono costs $4950 – a far cry from the $19,750 price tag of the five-star Classic Phono we tested a few years back.

The Compact Phono aims to deliver its phono preamplifier expertise and a "greater part" of that high-end performance in a more compact, stripped-down form and at a less bank-busting price.

The Compact Phono doesn't have the intricate, precisely machined VU meter, switches and dials on the fascia as with its more high-end models – keeping costs considerably down.

Instead, the phono stage is a minimal design, machined from a solid billet of aluminium and boasting vibration-resistant properties. Around the back, you'll find RCA stereo input and output (a pair for each), and a switch for selecting high or low gain (62 dB or 47.5 dB).

The Compact Phono is designed to work with moving-coil cartridges only and it has the standard RIAA option found on most phono stages. Its standard load is configured to 100 ohms, but as with other Nagra phono preamplifiers, additional load options to suit your specific MC cartridge are available from Nagra dealers.

The circuit is a dual-mono layout with a fully discrete Class A topology and using high-quality components and transistors. The brand says that "no compromises in sound quality were made" in this model, but that it has simplified various settings and shortened signal paths for this compact design while still offering high performance at this level.

The Compact Phono can be paired with Nagra's external power supply units (MPS or Classic PSU) to further upgrade the performance at additional cost.

We have praised Nagra's high-end products for their superlative insight, refinement and dynamism that also sounds natural, authentic and fun. Nagra says that the new Compact Phono is an "ambitious unit". If it delivers some of the stunning quality we have already experienced in Nagra for a cost that is a bit more attainable for people, then it will have pulled off quite the impressive trick.

