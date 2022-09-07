iPhone 14 officially unveiled – hello bigger screen, goodbye notch

Apple has officially unveiled the new iPhone 14 range and – surprise, surprise – the new handsets are larger, faster and smarter.

There are four new iPhones to choose from: iPhone 14 and iPhone Plus, as well as iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Pre-orders start from Thursday 9th September. There is no iPhone 14 mini as the size reportedly proved unpopular with customers.

The flagship Pro models boast the most significant upgrades, including a pill-shaped 'Dynamic Island' instead of a notch, a new 48MP camera with 4K HDR video recording, and a new "always on" display with peak brightness of 1600 nits, meaning HDR movies should look stunning.

The more affordable iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus continue with the standard notch but get an upgraded selfie camera with autofocus. There was talk of Apple jacking up its prices but, in the US, the entry-level iPhone will debut at $799 – the same price as last year's iPhone 13.

This year marks the first time the Pro models have been granted a faster chip, too. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will boast the A16, while the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will make do with an enhanced version of the A15 Bionic chip that featured in the iPhone 13.

Here's a look at iPhone 14 starting prices...

iPhone 14 (6.1-inch) – $799 / £849 / AU$1399

iPhone 14 Plus (6.7-inch) – $899 / £949 / AU$1579

iPhone 14 Pro (6.1-inch) – $999 / £1099 / AU$1749

iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7-inch) – $1099 / £1199 / AU$1899



There was a lot of talk about the iPhone 14 Pro's camera, and with good reason. The Sony-made 48MP Wide camera is a big step up from the 12MP Wide shooter in the iPhone 13 Pro.

Elsewhere, all the new iPhones boast Action Mode which supposedly mimics a gimbal, stabilising your video. The feature supports Dolby Vision and HDR, too. Apple also claims "up to 2.5x better low-light photos" on the main camera.

Other new features include car crash detection, new cooling technology, customisable Lock Screens and emergency satellite connectivity. The latter lets users report emergencies or natural disasters when there is no cellular signal. Apple says the service is "free for two years with iPhone 14".

(Image credit: Apple)

In the US, Apple has deleted the SIM card slot. Instead, Apple is officially switching to virtual "eSIMs", which are currently supported in 60 or so countries. The iPhone 14 also offers "the best battery life of any iPhone", although no specifics were given.

The standard iPhone 14 models (pictured above) will be available in five colours: midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (Product) Red in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage capacities. The Pro models will come in Space Black, silver, gold and deep purple and in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options.

The iPhone 14, Pro and Pro Max are due on sale 16th September. The iPhone 14 Plus will hit stores a little later, on the 7th October.

Are you happy to see the back of the notch? Has the Apple iPhone 14 Pro stolen the show? We'll bring you a full and frank review of the Apple's latest handsets as soon as we can.

