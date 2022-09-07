The new Apple AirPods Pro 2 (2022) promise better sound, improved ANC and longer battery life

It's official: the new Apple AirPods Pro (2022) earbuds are here.

Following on from the original AirPods Pro released in October 2019, predictions and speculations for Apple's 2nd generation of noise-cancelling earbuds have been rife, and we can finally bring all the confirmed details from Apple's 'Far Out' event.

The new AirPods Pro 2 are, obviously, "the most advanced AirPods yet" says Apple CEO Tim Cook. They feature a brand new H2 chip that brings better connectivity and performance, more effective noise-cancelling and longer battery life – and all for the same price as the originals.

On the sound quality side, the earbuds promise better audio quality than before. They have a new low distortion driver and a custom amplifier to power it – this, Apple claims, delivers "even more detail and clarity across a wider range of frequencies".

Active noise-cancelling has been improved, too, cancelling out unwanted noise by more than double the previous AirPods Pro model. This is thanks to the combination of the new, powerful H2 chip and optimised placement of acoustic vent and mics, says Apple.

Along with the advanced ANC, a new "Adaptive" Transparency mode processes 48,000 times per second to reduce loud, harsh, high decibel noise around you.

With a new driver and a custom amplifier, we're hoping for even better sound quality on the new AirPods Pro. (Image credit: Apple)

Along with the 'force sensor' on the stems to control music playback and take calls, the new AirPods Pro (2022) now have touch control. The stems have an added touch-capacitive layer that you can swipe up and down to change the volume – one of the biggest, basic features missing from the predecessor, so we're glad to see it added here.

Battery life is longer – you get up to 6 hours from a single charge in the earbuds, which is 33% up from the previous model. And the charging case offers up to 30 hours listening time, which is an increase of 6 hours from the original.

Other features include personalised Spatial Audio, which creates a more immersive listening experience tuned specifically for you. With iOS 16, you can use iPhone's TrueDepth camera to create a personal audio profile based on your ear shape and size. Dynamic head tracking support returns as well.

All the key new AirPods Pro specs in one handy infographic. (Image credit: Apple)

Despite all the rumours, AirPods Pro design stays the same – same stem size, same all-white finish – but the earbuds now come with a new XS size ear tip for a total of four ear tip sizes to get the best fit. Both the earbuds and charging case are IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance.

The charging case has been updated, too. It features precision finding to guide you to it if misplaced, and has speakers at the bottom of the case that will emit tones to help you locate it. It supports wireless charging alongside the usual wired Lightning connection, and is compatible with the Apple Watch charger as well as Qi and MagSafe. It even has a lanyard loop.

The new AirPods Pro (2022) cost £249 / $249 – the exact same as the originals, we're happy to report. Pre-orders start from 9th September, and they will be available from 23rd September.

