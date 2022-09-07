4 reasons the AirPods Pro 2 (2022) should be better than the AirPods Pro

Thanks to Apple's 'Far Out' event today, the AirPods Pro 2 (2022) have finally been announced, bringing with them a reported host of features and upgrades distinguishing them from the original AirPods Pro for the same £249 / $249 / AU$399 price.

Of course, this news is just breaking, so we haven't had a chance yet to get our hands on AirPods Pro 2 (2022), and you'll have to hang tight for our official review and in-depth comparison between the AirPods Pro 2 (2022) and the AirPods Pro. Nonetheless, there's good reason to expect the AirPods Pro 2 (2022) to be better than the originals.

In fact, there are at least four reasons, and based on what Apple has announced about the AirPods Pro 2 (2022), here's why we think the latest wireless buds from Apple should dethrone the AirPods Pro as the king of Apple earbuds.

1. Better sound quality

(Image credit: Apple)

What could be more important in a pair of earbuds than sound quality? Not much. And Apple isn't disappointing in that regard, as the AirPods Pro (2022) are coming fitted with a brand-new low distortion driver that's powered by a custom amplifier in order to, according to Apple, provide "more detail and clarity across a wider range of frequencies."

Plus, spatial audio is getting a nice upgrade on AirPods Pro (2022) in the way of personalized spatial audio profiles. Using iPhone's TrueDepth camera you can generate a personalized profile specific to your individual ear to best enjoy spatial audio on AirPods Pro (2022).

2. Better noise-cancellation

(Image credit: Apple)

Noise-cancellation is a big part of the AirPods Pro value proposition, so we had hoped to see improvements to ANC with the AirPods Pro (2022), and we're happy to report we haven't been let down. AirPods Pro (2022) are coming packed with twice the noise-canceling effectiveness of the original AirPods Pro, making them better than ever at eliminating background noise.

This massive upgrade comes thanks to the AirPods Pro (2022)'s new H2 chip alongside optimizations Apple has made to acoustic vent and mic placements on AirPods Pro (2022). Plus, passive noise-canceling is also getting an upgrade for some, as Apple is now including XS ear tips with AirPods Pro (2022) so even those with smaller ears can enjoy the least amount of noise possible.

When you couple noise-cancellation improvements with audio quality upgrades, the listening experience of AirPods Pro 2 (2022) should be a meaningful upgrade over the original, though we'll have to test them to find out for sure.

3. Improved battery life

(Image credit: Apple)

Nobody likes their wireless earbuds dying on them, and while that wasn't much of a problem with the original AirPods Pro that came with up to 24 hours of battery life including the charging case, the AirPods Pro (2022) will last even longer, offering up to 30 hours of battery life with the charging case.

Plus, charging is easier than ever, too, as you can charge your AirPods with an Apple Watch charger or a MagSafe charger now, though you will still be stuck with Lightning instead of USB-C. All told, though, charging is more flexible and you get better battery life, which is a nice win.

4. Quality of life features

(Image credit: Apple)

Quality of life features are always a godsend, and the AirPods Pro (2022) have got enough of those to spare. On top of XS ear tips and personalized spatial audio profiles coming in the new AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro (2022) have 'Adaptive Transparency' which allows you to automatically reduce outside noise when there's a particularly loud sound around you.

Touch controls have been added to the AirPods Pro (2022)'s stems so now you can more easily adjust the volume of your music and take calls when you're on the go. The charging case of the AirPods Pro (2022) is also getting a major upgrade, coming with a built-in speaker to indicate pairing and charging as well as help you find out its location.

These aren't life-changing features individually, but when you add them all up together with improved audio quality, ANC, and battery life, the AirPods Pro (2022) are looking like a solid upgrade over the original, especially at the same price.

