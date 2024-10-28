What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024: Sonos usurped as JBL and Apple dominate the wireless speaker category

By
published

We decorate six home and portable speakers with Best Buy awards

JBL Charge 5
How do you improve on a multi Award-winner? (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

A wireless speaker can be a quick and convenient way of getting your music fix whether you’re on the move, at the beach or just sitting at home. This is why you’ll find both home-suited and portable options in our wireless speakers What Hi-Fi? Awards category. All of our Best Buy winners are fantastic all-in-one solutions that sound amazing, are built to last and offer a wide range of useful features.

This year, JBL rules our portable category with two winners. The brand has produced some great battery-powered speakers over the years and the JBL Charge 5 wins its Award for the fourth year running. That shows just how much we admire this particular speaker and its ability to bat away the competition year after year. We love its rugged design and bomb-proof build quality. It’s also easy to use and produces a detailed and engaging sound you won’t be able to get enough of.

JBL Xtreme 4 wireless speaker

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Charge 5 has a new stablemate in 2024, too, with the JBL Xtreme 4 taking the spoils at the next price point up. This speaker has dispatched some serious five-star opposition in 2024, including last year’s winner, the much-loved Dali Katch G2, and the more recently reviewed Bose SoundLink Max. Once again, you've got brilliant build quality at your fingertips and a speaker that just adds even more dynamics, scale and detail to the mix. If it’s entertainment you want, the JBL delivers in spades.

Apple HomePod 2

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

In the world of mains-powered wireless speakers for the home, Apple returns in 2024 with the HomePod Mini and HomePod 2 pair winning Best Buy awards for the second year in a row. The Home Pod 2 remains a refined, smart and brilliantly well-made speaker – we're fond of its natural, energetic sound and subtle way with voices.

The HomePod Mini, meanwhile, is the perfect, petite partner and continues to impress with its solid, subtle sound and excellent overall tonal balance. For such a small unit, it punches well above its weight.

Audio Pro C20 wireless speaker

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Sonos surprisingly misses out on a What Hi-Fi? Award in this ever-competitive category this year. The Sonos Era 300, which picked up an award in 2023, now finds itself usurped by the Audio Pro C20. Part of the Audio Pro’s appeal is the huge amount of flexibility it offers, from wi-fi connectivity to streaming service support to HDMI ARC for boosting your TV’s sound – it does a lot and does the vast majority of it extremely well. Add a detailed, expansive and large-scale sound into the equation and you have one seriously potent package.

Naim Mu-so Qb lifestyle shot with foliage and a mirror

(Image credit: Naim)

At the very top end of the wireless speaker market, the Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation continues its domination, picking up a What Hi-Fi? Award for an unbelievable sixth year in a row. It's packed with streaming features and offers a large-scale sound that's both refined and full of drive and energy. It produces a level of insight and detail that redefines what we’ve come to expect from wireless speakers at this level and we think it will take something truly spectacular to dethrone it.

MORE:

The What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winners have been revealed!

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024: Rotel's "budget gem" amplifier dethrones a multi-winning legend

See our long list of the best wireless speakers you can buy

Andy Madden
Andy Madden

Andy is Deputy Editor of What Hi-Fi? and a consumer electronics journalist with nearly 20 years of experience writing news, reviews and features. Over the years he's also contributed to a number of other outlets, including The Sunday Times, the BBC, Stuff, and BA High Life Magazine. Premium wireless earbuds are his passion but he's also keen on car tech and in-car audio systems and can often be found cruising the countryside testing the latest set-ups. In his spare time Andy is a keen golfer and gamer.