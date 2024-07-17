Forget Prime Day, you won’t find these 10 spectacular hi-fi deals on Amazon

As we plunge into the final hours of the Amazon Prime Day sales event, you might be completely shopped out. Maybe you've already bagged a great Sony headphones deal, or that awesome LG OLED TV deal, or bought a few discounted vinyl records?

Or maybe you're still scrolling, looking for that one big purchase to complete your hi-fi system – while making a saving too, of course. The good news is, there are plenty of massive discounts on some great, five-star hi-fi kit – they're just not on Amazon.

Forget Amazon, if you want a great hi-fi deal then you have to go to independent and specialist hi-fi retailers, such as Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson. Below, we've hand-picked the top 10 best hi-fi deals you can only get at non-Amazon retailers and at their lowest-ever prices. Many of these products are What Hi-Fi? Award winners too, so you know you'll be receiving a quality item if you decide to take the plunge.

Cambridge Audio CXA61 was £699 now £599 at Richer Sounds (save £100 with VIP)

With 60W per channel and plenty of digital and analogue inputs, this multiple Award-winning CXA61 is a lively, dynamic amplifier that's fun to listen to. There's plenty of punch, a nicely judged tonal balance and oodles of detail. Now at the end of its life and being replaced by the new CXA81 MkII, you can buy the outgoing CXA61 model for £100 off while stocks last – it's worth considering (and the VIP sign up is free!). Five stars

WiiM Pro Plus was £219 now £169 at Richer Sounds (save £60)

The best music streamer for an ultra-budget price just got even cheaper. The dinky WiiM Pro Plus is a talented all-rounder that will add streaming powers to any system, it's easy to use and has a well-laid-out app – and it sounds entertaining for the price too. A terrific £60 saving that should be snapped up if you want to add streaming to your hi-fi system on the budget.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner Deal also available at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson

iFi Zen DAC V2 was £199 now £116 at Peter Tyson (save £83)

A multiple Award winner, the iFi Zen DAC V2 will significantly upgrade your laptop/computer audio to feed headphones or speakers, with ample connectivity options. This deal includes the iSilencer+ noise eliminator for a limited time. A new iFi Zen Dac 3 is available that we've yet to test, but we wouldn't snub this lowest-ever price on the perfectly good outgoing model. This lowest deal price is for PT VIP members (it's free to sign up), otherwise it's a still-terrific £129 deal price.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Astell&Kern A&norma SR35 was £799 now £599 at Richer Sounds (save £200)

The Astell & Kern A&norma SR35 is our favourite portable hi-res music player, and it’s now available at its lowest-ever price. You can pick it up for £200 cheaper than the price we first reviewed it at last year, taking it to just £599 while stocks last. Exceptional detail retrieval, expressive and organised, this hi-res player can handle hi-res files including DSD and MQA, and looks stylish while playing.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Audiolab Omnia was £1599 now £749 at Peter Tyson (save £850)

The Audiolab Omnia is extremely easy to listen to, and we can imagine many being more than content with its smooth, pleasant presentation. If you’re after a high-performing CD-and-streaming system with all the bells and whistles you can think of, this Audiolab is well worth considering, especially now that its price has been slashed considerably.

The normal deal price is £799 but you can shave a further £50 off that price if you become a PT VIP member.

Roksan K3 integrated amp was £1399 now £999 at Richer Sounds (save £400 with VIP)

A powerful, energetic, insightful stereo amplifier with an array of analogue inputs, including MM phono stage, housed in a beefy but elegant chassis. The Roksan K3 is a great product that still holds up nearly a decade later, and this £400 mega saving off the current price is very tempting. Sign up to Richer's free VIP membership to take advantage. Five stars

Arcam ST60 was £1299 now £649 at Peter Tyson (save £650)

This former What Hi-Fi? Award winner is a steal with a humongous £650 off its RRP. The ST60 network music streamer is a stellar choice for its clear, full-bodied presentation, detailed, dynamic sound, and strong streaming support that includes wi-fi, AirPlay 2, Google Cast, UPnP playback and extensive connectivity. Yes, there are new models from Arcam coming this year, but the ST60 remains an entertaining and stable performer. We prefer it over the newer Arcam ST5, too.

Five stars

Marantz SA-10 was £6999 now £3999 at Peter Tyson (save £3000)

We realise this might be a little rich for most, but high-end products don't tend to get their original prices slashed in half – so this is a rare gem of a deal. It's been a few years since we first reviewed this incredibly talented SACD/CD disc player from Marantz, but this 50% deal is a no-brainer if you're building a high-end system for your beloved CD (especially SACD) collection. Five stars

Naim Mu-so 2 was £1149 now £899 at Sevenoaks (save £280)

It's amazing how the Naim Mu-so 2nd gen still looks so cutting-edge and stylish, even with the explosion of feature-packed wireless speakers and streaming systems entering the market recently. Featuring a lavish all-in-one design with an exquisite, illuminated control dial, the Mu-so 2 offers rich, subtly textured detailed and genuinely powerful sound, along with comprehensive features and a user-friendly app. If you’re looking for a single, capable unit to handle all things audio (and some TV), then this huge saving on a brilliant product is worth exploring. Five stars Deal also available at Richer Sounds

MORE:

Editors' choice: 6 amazing Prime Day hi-fi and home cinema deals we’re personally excited about

So you’ve bought a new turntable in the Prime Day sales, now you need to buy these classic vinyl records

Quick! These one-in-a-lifetime Prime Day Bowers & Wilkins headphones deals won't last forever

Check out the best Prime Day hi-fi deals before they're gone