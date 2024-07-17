Editors' choice: 6 amazing Prime Day hi-fi and home cinema deals we’re personally excited about

Prime Day is in its second day and if like many hi-fi and home cinema fans you’re struggling to keep up with the frenzy of hundreds, if not thousands of deals being pumped out by Amazon and its rivals – you’re in the right place.

Our team of experts has been on hand checking stores to find the best hi-fi and home cinema discounts that are actually worth your time and money. Doing so we’ve made sure the deals are on products we’ve tested and know are good and run thorough price checks to make sure they weren’t cheaper at an earlier point.

And from that already narrow shortlist of deals we decided were good enough to recommend to you, we've decided to go one step further and create this guide detailing the six deals our team are personally excited about.

As an added bonus we’ve also made sure they’re still live, so you can get in on the action if you share our excitement.

KEF LSX II

KEF LSX II was $1399 now $1299 at Amazon (save $100)

If you want a compact, no-hassle all-in-one active wireless speaker system with bags of talent, you will struggle to do better than the superb KEF LSX II, especially at this slashed price. The speakers themselves offer reliable wireless audio and connectivity, with engaging, detailed, clear and agile sound quality that will delight any music fan.

Five stars

Deal also available at Best Buy and Crutchfield

This KEF LSX II deal is a proper hi-fi treat This KEF LSX II deal is a proper hi-fi treat Alastair Stevenson Editor in chief Since I saw and heard them in our dedicated listening rooms when I first joined What Hi-Fi?, I’ve long lusted after the KEF LSX II. This isn’t because I don’t love the magic of separates, but there’s something truly enticing about the simplicity of KEF’s compact, all-in-one speaker system. The wireless speakers work with all the popular streaming services, including my regular workhorse Tidal Connect, making them a great no-hassle way to get proper hi-fi audio without the hassle of product matching and cable management. As an added bonus they also look lovely, and are an easy way to sneak great audio into any room, without ruining your home’s feng shui. So seeing them drop to such a low price this Prime Day was a definite highlight – truthfully, it took all of my willpower not to impulse buy them.

LG C4

LG OLED65C4 £2699 £1499 at LG.com (save £1200)

The new C4 is a surprisingly big upgrade on the C3, proving brighter, sharper and with much better sound. This is the mid-range OLED TV to beat, and at this price it's totally irresistible.

5 stars

Read the full LG C4 review

Prime Day’s LG C4 deals left us gobsmacked Prime Day’s LG C4 deals left us gobsmacked Tom Parsons TV and AV editor I’ve been writing about TVs for over 17 years and I’ve covered every Prime Day there’s ever been, so it takes quite a lot for a TV deal to surprise me. This one on the LG C4 has done just that, though, and I’m amazed that it doesn’t appear to have sold out yet. The C4 is a big step up from last year’s C3. Despite the specs looking very similar, it’s significantly brighter and sharper, making for a much punchier and more engaging picture performance, but it’s still got all of the authenticity and consistency that we’ve come to expect from LG’s OLEDs. It sounds good for a mid-range OLED, too, and the gaming specs are unbeatable. What’s surprising is that it’s been discounted this much so soon. This is the sort of price I was expecting to see this time next year; not just three months on from launch. I expect it will be back up to around £1199 tomorrow and that it won’t be back down to this level for a while, so I recommend pulling the trigger now if you’re in the market for a brand-new OLED TV.

Sony PS-LX310BT

Sony PS-LX310BT was £249 now £189 at Amazon (save £60)

This terrific Sony deck is the best Bluetooth turntable we've tested. With fully automatic operation, a built-in phono stage and Bluetooth streaming, the PS-LX310BT is ideal for modern vinyl fans who want convenience and an entertaining sound for their budding record collection. This excellent Prime Day deal shouldn't be missed!

Five stars Deal also available at Richer Sounds and ElectricShop

Sony’s Bluetooth turntable is a great entry point to vinyl Sony’s Bluetooth turntable is a great entry point to vinyl Kashfia Kabir Hi-fi and audio editor Why this Sony Bluetooth turntable? Record player deals are few and far between at the best of times, and it’s hard to get any money off some of our favourite Rega, Pro-Ject and high-end turntables. There are so many new Bluetooth turntables available now with extra features and trendier designs, but they’re also not very good, with poor build quality affecting the overall sound. This Sony PS-LX310BT however, is the best example of a modern turntable that packs in built-in phono stage, Bluetooth streaming and fully automatic operation – all while offering fuss-free vinyl playback and entertaining, capable sound. For its usual £250 price, that’s a lot to get right and it does so with confidence. At this current Prime Day deal of £189 at Amazon, this Sony turntable is a steal – an absolute bargain for new vinyl fans.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e was £379 now £275 at Amazon (save £104)

This is perhaps the biggest major discount we've seen for the B&W Px7 S2e, making it a deal that's very hard to ignore. These beautifully made, sonically adept wireless over-ears are worthy of their glowing five-star rating, and while they're usually around the same price as the Award-winning Sony WH-1000XM5, this superb deal makes them supremely attractive.

Five stars

Price check: £279 at Peter Tyson

This Bowers and Wilkins wireless headphone deal is hard to resist This Bowers and Wilkins wireless headphone deal is hard to resist Harry McKerrell Staff writer I swear this is no word of a lie, I actually bought my sister a pair of the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e at a major discount last Christmas. I don’t quite know how I managed to get such a good deal, but boy am I glad that I did, because at their full price the B&W over-ears will set you back the same amount as the Sony WH-1000XM5. For any buyer £379 isn't exactly a small sum for a pair of wireless cans. The XM5 (and the WH-1000XM4) are also enjoying a major discount as part of Prime Day, but I would urge buyers to stop and seriously consider the Px7 S2e as an eminently credible alternative. They’re far nicer to look at and hold than the Sony cans for one thing, with a design that goes beyond the realms of “classy” and into seriously showstopping territory. That’s before we get to the sound which, thanks to the cans’ 40mm custom drivers and upgraded digital signal processing, has enough verve, spark and dynamism, not to mention spaciousness and detail, to rival the class-leaders. Well worth considering, especially with over £100 knocked off their standard asking price".

Wharfedale DX-2

Wharfedale DX-2 speaker package £449 £279 at Peter Tyson (save £170)

Why wait for Prime Day when there are already some impressive deals out there? Get your hands on the Award-winning Wharfedale DX-2 surround speaker package for less than ever and take your home cinema experience to the next level.

Available in black or white

Lewis Empson Staff writer This compact surround sound speaker system has quickly become one of my favourite deals this Prime Day, purely because of how affordable it is. While this was never a super-pricey 5.1 system, to begin with, this pint-sized speaker package is down to just £279, which is unbelievably cheap. I even paired it with the equally well-discounted Denon AVR-X2800H (down to £599) to create an affordable, entry-level home cinema speaker system that delivers Award-winning surround sound without breaking the bank. This package is a perfect gateway into home cinema sound for the uninitiated or an ideal upgrade for those wanting to move on from soundbars. They’re also exceptionally versatile, as they can be placed on stands or hung on a wall for an unobtrusive system. If you’re a dab hand at routing speaker cables, then these miniature speakers shouldn’t encroach on your living space too much, which should win over even the pickiest home décor enthusiasts.

Sonos Ray

Sonos Ray £279 £190 at Amazon (save £89)

Sonos' most affordable soundbar is a simple, no-frills way of seriously upgrading your TV's sound. It lacks an HDMI port, offering just an optical connection, but if this isn't a dealbreaker for you then this shortcoming is made up for with an energetic, upbeat and upfront sound.

Read the full Sonos Ray review

The Sonos Ray has never been so enticing The Sonos Ray has never been so enticing Ainsley Walker Staff writer Not all soundbars are created equal, but you can strike gold in the lower price brackets, if you're careful. While Sonos' larger bars – the Beam and the Arc – received five-star reviews and What Hi-Fi? Awards, it is the brand’s most affordable entry which gets the glory this Prime Day. The Sonos Ray soundbar was launched roughly two years ago and earned itself a solid four-star review when we tested it. It’s slightly limited in terms of connection options, however, it makes up for it with a punchy and up-front sound. Sonos has been offering up to 20 per cent off a select range of its products for Prime Day, but Amazon managed to swoop in by pricing the Ray at just £190, the lowest we’ve ever seen. This is currently the cheapest ever way to get your hands on a Sonos soundbar and certainly worth a look if you want to upgrade your TV’s flawed speakers.

