Amazon Last Minute Deals is like Black Friday for the festive period – see the best deals now live

Black Friday is still fresh in the memory, but Amazon has yet another sales event. Last Minute Deals is aimed at anyone looking to buy Christmas gifts – or a little something for themselves – and it's happening now.

The sale starts today, and lasts until 22nd December. Amazon's own devices feature heavily, of course, but it's also slashed 60 per cent off the price of certain Beats headphones.

Here are the best deals live right now.

Lowest price ever! Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K was £59 now £34 (save £25)

At an incredibly low price, it is now possible to access all the apps you could ever need. The device also supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos too. It's hard to believe you get all that for just £34. Five Stars

Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

Beats Studio3 was £350 now £139 (save £211)

We haven't tested these Beats headphones, but a saving of 60 per cent has to be worth investigating. They feature Apple's W1 chip, a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired listening and 22 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) was £99 now £49 (save £50)

This tablet won an Award in 2023, and that was at full price. So at half price, it's phenomenal value. Picture quality is surprisingly good, while the audio is clear and consistent. A must for anyone on a budget. Five stars

Read our Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) review

Amazon Echo Pop was £44 now £18 at Amazon (save £26)

The Echo Pop looks like an Echo Dot sliced in half. It's built for smaller rooms, is powered by the AZ2 Neural Edge processor, and has Alexa onboard for all the usual smart home tricks. We haven't reviewed it, but at this price, beggars can't be choosers.

