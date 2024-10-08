8 of the best Amazon Prime Day deals under £50 – budget earbuds, 4K Blu-rays and streaming sticks

You don't have to spend a fortune this Prime Day to snag a deal. Some seriously great AV and hi-fi gear is on sale for well under £50, meaning you can get in on the Big Deal Days fun without breaking the bank.

Whether it's a new pair of wireless earbuds, a streaming stick to enhance your TV with smart functionality, or perhaps you want to put your AV setup through its paces with one of our favourite test discs – Amazon's Big Deal Days has you covered. Of course, there is a lot to sift through, and not everything is worth your hard-earned cash; so we've identified the ones that are worth paying attention to.

There are plenty of top-notch TV, headphone and speaker deals to be found but many exceed the price limit we've set here. So if you want to bag a bargain rather than breaking the bank, read on for our AV bargains.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals under £50

Amazon Fire TV Stick: was £45 now £17 at Amazon UK The mid-range Amazon Fire TV Stick is a solid option for transforming your "dumb TV" into a smart TV thanks to its comprehensive app compatibility and list of AV features. You may not get 4K with this model, but HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio are all supported, which ticks plenty of boxes for us. At just £17, this model is half the price of the basic Fire TV Stick Lite, which means you're getting more features for less money – sounds like a no-brainer to us.

Sony WF-C500: was £89 now £35 at Amazon UK These Award-winning earbuds have just been replaced by a new WF-C510 variant, but that doesn't mean they should be overlooked this Prime Day. At just £35, they're less than half the price we originally tested them at, making them an absolute steal. Expect a comfortable fit, compact size and a "spirited, well-balanced sound". You don't get active noise cancelling with these models, but for £35 can you really complain?

Five stars – Award-winner

Read our full Sony WF-C500 review

Amazon Fire 7: was £60 now £40 at Amazon UK Amazon's budget tablet was already a bargain when we reviewed it at £60 as it managed to hold its own in a world of iPads that cost five times as much as the plucky Fire 7. Of course, Amazon has heavily discounted its own hardware for its savings event, and it's hard to argue with a fully-fledged tablet for £40, especially when it's an Award winner. This model features ads on the lock screen, though you can pay an additional £10 to remove them if you so desire.

Five stars – Award-winner

Read our full Amazon Fire 7 review

Oppenheimer (2023) 4K Blu-ray: was £19 now £16 at Amazon UK What's the point of a new TV without a good movie to test it out? The multi-Academy Award-winning blockbuster Oppenheimer (2023) is an excellent film and also happens to be one of our main reference discs, used to test everything from AVRs to projectors. If you're looking to expand your physical media collection then this is the Prime Day deal for you.

Dune (2021) 4K Blu-ray: was £16 now £11 at Amazon UK In the mood for a sci-fi epic? Another of our go-to test discs, Dune (2021) is another well-received film that we reach for when testing speaker packages and soundbars. The spectacular Dune: Part Two was released this year, so this Prime Day deal is a perfect excuse to catch up on the soon-to-be trilogy if you haven't yet seen it.

Fleetwood Mac, Rumours vinyl: was £18 now £14 at Amazon UK We've covered Blu-rays, but if you've snagged a new turntable then this iconic album needs to be in your collection. This legendary record features tracks such as Dreams, Go Your Own Way, and The Chain; all of which are excellent songs to test the capabilities of your hi-fi system.

