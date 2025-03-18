It's Prime time! The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale is next week
A whole week of deals
Amazon's next big sale is just days away. Amazon Spring Deal Days is essentially the site's spring version of Black Friday, and it lasts from 25-31 March.
We're promised "hundreds of thousands" of deals with up to 45 per cent off.
Deals will be on all sorts of products across the entire Amazon site. Though of course we're most interested in the audio-visual side of things.
Amazon's own devices always feature, so expect discounts on the Fire TV family of media streamers and Echo smart speakers.
But of course there will be deals on lots of other devices too.
Will we see new low prices on the Sony WF-C700N wireless headphones? The LG C4 OLED TV? The Sonos Arc soundbar?
All of these have been replaced recently or are rumoured to have successors launching soon.
And what about new products? Will the LG C5 OLED TV (which is due to be released late March to early April) see its first discount?
We'll be bringing you all the best deals as they go live – and telling you which ones to avoid – so stay tuned to What Hi-Fi? for the latest updates.
MORE:
Check out the best TV deals
And the best headphones for all budgets
Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.