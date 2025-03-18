It's Prime time! The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale is next week

By published

A whole week of deals

A white Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) smart speaker shot from above. It is sitting on a wooden table next to a lamp and a small statuette of a hare.
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Amazon's next big sale is just days away. Amazon Spring Deal Days is essentially the site's spring version of Black Friday, and it lasts from 25-31 March.

We're promised "hundreds of thousands" of deals with up to 45 per cent off.

Deals will be on all sorts of products across the entire Amazon site. Though of course we're most interested in the audio-visual side of things.

Amazon's own devices always feature, so expect discounts on the Fire TV family of media streamers and Echo smart speakers.

An Amazon box on an orange background with the words 'Spring Deal Days' above it in white.

(Image credit: Amazon)

But of course there will be deals on lots of other devices too.

Will we see new low prices on the Sony WF-C700N wireless headphones? The LG C4 OLED TV? The Sonos Arc soundbar?

All of these have been replaced recently or are rumoured to have successors launching soon.

And what about new products? Will the LG C5 OLED TV (which is due to be released late March to early April) see its first discount?

We'll be bringing you all the best deals as they go live – and telling you which ones to avoid – so stay tuned to What Hi-Fi? for the latest updates.

MORE:

Check out the best TV deals

The best headphone deals

And the best headphones for all budgets

Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

