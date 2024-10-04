Still suffering with a "dumb TV"? Transform it into a smart TV for just £17 with this Fire TV Stick Deal

Remember when your TV didn't require an internet connection? Or the days when you had to plug something in to watch a movie or play a video game? Simpler times; however, it's rare to come across a TV without smart features these days, as most models come preinstalled with streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus.

If you're still stuck with a "dumb TV" but want to dip your toes into the vast world of streaming, or perhaps you have a smart TV that no longer supports your favourite streaming app, this deal is a must-have.

There's no need to spend hundreds (or even thousands) of pounds on a new TV when you can pick up an Amazon Fire TV Stick for just £16.99 at Amazon. It usually retails for £44.99, meaning you can save a spectacular 62 per cent. It costs half the price of the current entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite, which means you can get more features for less money – it's a no-brainer if you ask us.

Amazon Fire TV Stick: was £45 now £16.50 at Amazon UK Amazon's series of Fire TV Stick streamers offer smart TV functionality at a reasonable price, making them a stellar proposition for those who want to hold onto their "dumb TV" for a little longer. This mid-range model doesn't stream in 4K, but it has a boatload of excellent AV features, and at this price, it's hard to argue that it's anything but brilliant value.

Simply put, this is likely the best Amazon Fire TV Stick for most people, as it strikes a solid balance between performance and value. You'll be able to stream in 1080p HD with HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG supported; and while we tend to gravitate towards streamers with 4K Dolby Vision compatibility, we're willing to bet that your TV doesn't support this resolution or HDR format if it doesn't even have streaming apps.

Originally released in 2021, the standard Fire TV Stick isn't one we've reviewed, but we did review the Fire TV Stick 4K step-up model and found plenty to like, so much so that we gave it an Award. Specifically, we found the app compatibility to be stellar; with all the services you'd expect to find present and working correctly. That's a key part of any good streamer, and it's only gotten better throughout the Fire TV Stick's lifespan.

Furthermore, the Fire TV Stick does get a premium audio function in the form of Dolby Atmos, meaning you can play immersive audio when streaming content on a compatible Dolby Atmos soundbar or AVR.

The Fire TV Stick also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote bundled in the box, which you can use to interface with the streamer purely by voice commands. Alexa has become much more competent in recent years, meaning you'll be met with fewer rogue misheard requests when asking for a specific app, movie or song.

At just £17, this deal is ideal for anyone looking to squeeze a bit more life out of their old TV. Smart features might not be for everyone, but at this price, you can test the waters without putting too much of your hard-earned cash on the line.

