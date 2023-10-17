Netflix stopped working on your Samsung or Sony TV? They may not be supported anymore

If you have tried opening the Netflix and been met with an error today, rest assured that it's not just you. Reports are coming in that Netflix has dropped support on a series of older devices, although it hasn't named exactly which ones.

Forums are littered with posts claiming that certain devices no longer support the streaming app, with a heavy focus on Sony devices. Reports of older Sony TVs no longer working have surfaced, while it has also been confirmed that Sony's PlayStation Vita handheld console from 2011 and the PlayStation TV extension from 2014 have both lost support.

Another user claims (via What's on Netflix?) that Netflix no longer works on their mother's Blu-ray player, while certain Samsung TVs and Toshiba TVs are also reportedly no longer supported. It's worth noting that, in most of these instances, these devices are at least 10 years old.

Unfortunately, if you have lost access to Netflix on your device, you won't be able to access it from now on. Our advice? Invest in a media streamer such as an Amazon Fire Stick 4K or a Google Chromecast with Google TV if you don't want to replace your entire TV, as this can be a cheap and effective way to get Netflix back on your set.

