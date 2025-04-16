Spotify is down for users around the world – but a fix is on the way

Panic on the streets of London... Spotify is down now for many users around the world.

Spotify has confirmed there is a problem, saying: "We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!"

The issues began around 1pm BST / 6pm EDT and have continued for two hours at the time of writing.

As of around 3pm BST, Spotify confirmed a fix is being rolled out, so watch this space...

The details

