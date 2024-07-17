Don’t wait for the Sony WH-1000XM6, grab these older five-star headphones at their lowest price ever for Prime Day

While we are eagerly waiting for the next-gen Sony WH-1000XM6 wireless headphones to launch (we could be waiting till 2025, even), it might be a smarter move to look to Sony's current and previous generation flagship models if you are looking for a great deal on some great headphones.

Sure enough, Amazon Prime Day has thrown up some excellent deals on the current flagship WH-1000XM5 (you can save £119!) but the bigger deal is on the four-year-old Sony WH-1000XM4, which have dropped to their lowest-ever price of just £180 at Amazon.

That's pretty much their original RRP slashed in half, and considering they are a former Award-winner and still deliver an entertaining sound – not to mention up-to-date features and long battery life – this huge XM4 saving could be the smartest deal yet. But hurry – Prime Day ends tonight, so this brilliant deal won't last long!

Sony’s older range-topping wireless noise-cancelling headphones deliver a sonic masterclass at their new discounted price. The WH-1000XM4 sound detailed, dynamic and have a natural knack for timing. Nothing really lets them down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all superb for the money, even with newer models hitting the market. An absolute steal at their lowest price ever – it could be the smartest saving you make.

Up until the current Award-winning WH-1000XM5 succeeded them, the WH-1000XM4 were Sony's flagship noise-cancelling headphones. Their design is starting to look a little old compared to the sleeker, less clunky XM5, but they still do the job from a function perspective, with excellent sound quality, impressive 30-hour battery life and great noise cancellation. True, they're beaten in this last regard by the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (as are the XM5), but at this amazing deal price, it would be churlish to complain.

They have one plus over the XM5 – they fold up smaller, making it easier to pack them for travel and portable use (the XM5 earcups fold flat, but that's it). They're comfortable to wear too, and the 30-hour battery remains competitive – in fact, it matches the XM5, and beats both the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and AirPods Max in this area. So while these cans may be a few years old, they're still cutting-edge when it comes to features. Bluetooth Multipoint is also onboard for seamless switching between wireless devices, and you get the usual Sony features like 'Speak to Chat' and NC Optimiser to adjust noise levels to your environment.

This has all been built upon by the XM5, of course. But the WH-1000XM4 laid the foundations. Sonically, they remain a fantastic listen, full of an infectious sense of musicality and enthusiasm, along with ample detail and rhythmic agility.

Out of the two, the new XM5 are the better headphones when it comes to outright sound quality, but while the XM5 are also enjoying a Prime Day deal of £260 at Amazon (save £119!), that's still a whole £80 dearer than this XM4 deal. You can save even bigger on the Sony WH-1000XM4 with a huge £170 saving in this Amazon Prime Day deal, and, if you simply want great, reliable sound and core Sony features, it could be the wisest decision to opt for this XM4 headphone deal now rather than wait for the upcoming next-gen WH-1000XM6 – which will undoubtedly be much, much more expensive when they eventually launch.

