Sony's Award-winning XM5 wireless headphones drop to their lowest price for Prime Day

Sony's WH-1000XM5 are still our go-to pick when it comes to recommending the best wireless headphones for most people. Because of this, we make sure to highlight any deals we spot – this is especially true now that Prime Day is here.

Right now, the XM5 over-ears are available for £260 at Amazon, their lowest price ever. Sometimes we see this type of discount only applied to one specific colour – the good news is this discount is applied to all three colours of XM5: black, silver, and midnight blue.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphone deal

Sony WH-1000XM5 £380 £260 at Amazon (save £120)

If you're looking for a pair of premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones look no further. These fantastic Sonys set the sonic benchmark at this price and have the specifications and features to offer a complete package.

Read the full Sony WH-1000XM5 review

The Sony WH-1000XM5 came with a £380 price tag when the headphones launched back in May 2022, but this price has slowly crept down.

During Prime Day 2023, we saw the XM5 headphones drop to a similar price as today and like clockwork, they are back down to their lowest price again for Prime Day 2024.

The XM5 headphones continue to impress us with their comfort levels, class-leading noise-cancelling and sensational music quality. They also offer 30 hours of battery life and an improved call quality experience over the previous pair of flagship Sony cans, the WH-1000XM4.

Our expert testers have spent ample time with all the major rivals out there. This list includes the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless. But, despite the stiff competition, the Sonys are still the pair we recommend, thanks to their tempting blend of amazing sound quality and superb noise cancelling.

If you've been eyeing the Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones, we think now is a great time to get your hands on them – they are the cheapest they have ever been over at Amazon.

