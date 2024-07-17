So you’ve bought a new turntable in the Prime Day sales, now you need to buy these classic vinyl records

If you've bought yourself a new turntable in the Prime Day deals extravaganza (like this superb Sony turntable at just £189 at Amazon), it's now time to buy yourself some new records.

Vinyl records can be really expensive these days, but thankfully I've spotted some great Prime Day vinyl deals with at least 15 per cent off on some classic records you must own, from The Beatles to The Boss, and even epic movie and TV show soundtracks on vinyl, too.

Even if you already own a great turntable and are just looking for some savings on records, these deals should tempt you to complete your record collection – any money off this expensive vinyl hobby shouldn't be sniffed at, after all! These limited Prime Day offers end tonight, so don't dilly-dally...

Back to Black by Amy Winehouse was £21.99 now 18.69 at Amazon (save £3.30)

Incredible voice, incredibly short but astounding volume of work. Winehouse's second and last studio album has hits like Rehab, You Know I'm No Good and Back To Black, and even with this small saving, it's the cheapest record on this list. It deserves a place in your collection.

Abbey Road (50th Anniversary) by The Beatles was £27 now £22.60 at Amazon (save £4.40)

I'll confess: I don't own any albums by The Beatles, but this 15% saving is tempting. This pressing is a new stereo album mix produced by Giles Martin and taken from the original eight-track session tapes. Come Together is one of my go-to test tracks.

Born In The USA by Bruce Springsteen was £34.99 now £29.74 at Amazon (save £5.25)

This 40th-anniversary red vinyl also comes with additional extras – a nice gatefold sleeve, booklet with archival material, new artwork – for fans of The Boss. Save over £5 on this all-time great album.

MTV Unplugged In New York by Nirvana was £27.22 now £20.94 at Amazon (save £6.28)

One of the greatest live performances by the legendary grunge band, this set is astonishingly intimate, visceral and irreverent – and shows the band having fun, too. It's a big 23% saving off the usual price too, so a pretty great vinyl deal.

Rumours by Fleetwood Mac was £27.99 now £23.04 at Amazon (save £4.95)

You can't be a music lover (or a hi-fi fan) without owning this seminal Fleetwood Mac album, full of classic bangers that deserve to be heard (and re-discovered) on a great turntable system. There are two exclusive pressings to choose from: the translucent grape version or the coke bottle clear vinyl, both with 18% off right now.

Interstellar OST by Hans Zimmer was £43.44 now £36.87 at Amazon (save £6.57)

The Interstellar soundtrack features heavily in our best Hans Zimmer scores for testing hi-fi and home cinema kit, for its sheer majestic sense of scale, awe-inspiring dynamic swings and tightly organised, intense compositions. Listen to this record as loud as you can.

Game Of Thrones performed By L'Orchestra Cinematique was £24.99 now £19.99 at Amazon (save £5)

One of the most epic TV soundtracks, this picture disc collection highlights the most memorable scores by Ramid Djawadi performed by London-based L'Orchestra Cinematique. With 20% off, it's a great collection to have if you loved the show (even if not the ending...).

ABBA Gold was 23.99 now £21.89 at Amazon (save £2.10)

It's ABBA. ABBA is great. The Swedish mega group are pop royalty, and this greatest hits collection really does have 10 of their greatest hits that you'll be singing along to every time. Spin it when it's Eurovision or Christmas – there's always a good time to listen to ABBA.

Never Mind The Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols was £21.99 now £18.69 at Amazon (save £3.30)

While it hasn't made our best punk tracks list (yet), this Sex Pistols album is a ’70s British punk classic and has one of the most iconic album covers. Get your Westwood on, it's time for some anarchy (and save 15% in the process).

The Very Best Of Diana Krall was £31.65 now £26.90 at Amazon (save £4.75)

This is for the hardcore hi-fi fans: Diana Krall is a staple of many hi-fi demos and trade shows, and for good reason. Her stunningly clear, lush voice, gliding piano and jazz compositions are ideal for showing off just how precise, clean and subtle your system is. See what the fuss is all about with this deal.

