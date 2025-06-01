How to watch Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians: live stream today's IPL playoff FREE online from anywhere

Watch Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians live streams

It’s the penultimate match of the Indian Premier League today as Punjab Kings take on a rampant Mumbai Indians side for a place in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Follow our guide below for where to watch Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians live streams for free (and from anywhere with a VPN).

Sling offers live TV packages that let you watch live golf, MLB, basketball, soccer, cricket and more, via the likes of ESPN, Golf Channel, NBC (in select cities) and USA Network.

Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians Preview

Bowled out for 101 in 14.1 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first playoff earlier this week, Punjab Kings have one more chance to reach the final. Ricky Ponting’s side must put that crushing defeat behind them and deliver a vastly improved display with the bat after only three players achieved double figures against RCB. They’ll certainly be looking for more from openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya who excelled during the group stage.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians come into the game on the back of winning a high-scoring eliminator by 20 runs against Gujarat Titans. Rohit Sharma hit a superb 81 but it was the contribution of debutants Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson that caught the eye. Bairstow hit a crucial 47 from 22 balls before seamer Gleeson got the crucial wicket of Sai Sudharsan. The addition of the English duo could prove the difference as they bid to reach yet another final.

You won’t want to miss any of today's action so read on to discover how you can watch Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians online and from anywhere.

Watch Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular cricket live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Indian Premier League 2025 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Watch Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians live streams in the US

Cricket fans in the US will be able to watch Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians via the dedicated cricket service Willow TV. The service costs from $10 a month and is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.

If you don't have cable, then the best option is to try an OTT provider such as Sling TV where you can add it to an existing plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the US, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Watch Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians live stream in the UK

The IPL 2025, including Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians (3pm), is being shown on Sky Sports via the Sky Sports+ channel.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go via the Sky Go streaming service which is available on numerous devices including iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles..

Interested in signing up? Check out our quick guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Alternatively, you can make use of Sky's streaming partner, Now. Prices start from £34.99/month and that will give you access to all the cricket on Sky Sports.

If you're abroad for GT vs MI, then you can still watch on Sky Sports by downloading a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians live stream in Australia

Fox Sports have the rights to Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians in Australia.

The best option to catch the action is streaming service Kayo Sports which costs $25 for Kayo Standard and $40 for Kayo Premium Basic.

Outside Oz right now? Use a reliable VPN to access Kayo Sports when travelling abroad.

Watch Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians live streams in India

Cricket fans in India can catch Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians on the Star Sports Network and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Monthly subscriptions to Disney Plus Hotstar start from as little as Rs. 199 (£1.73).

If you're an Indian resident outside the country right now, just pick up a good VPN to watch all the action.