Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru: how to watch IPL playoff online for free and from anywhere

After more than nine weeks of action and 70 matches, the group stage of the Indian Premier League is over and attention now turns to the playoffs, starting with Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Punjab.

Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru Preview

Coached by legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting, Punjab Kings were excellent throughout the group stage, finishing top of the table thanks to nine wins from their 14 matches. Now just one victory from reaching the final, they’ll be seeking a fast start from in-form top-order batsmen Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya. They can also rely on the experience of captain Shreyas Iyer who is the first player to lead three IPL teams into the playoffs.

Just like PBKS, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have yet to win the IPL but have looked particularly impressive this season, finishing second in the group thanks to a six-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. Led by former England coach Andy Flower, RCB have plenty of batting power in Virat Kohli, Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone, while fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has become one of the most feared death bowlers in the competition.

Whoever takes this opening qualifier will secure a spot in Tuesday's final, while the loser will be afforded a second opportunity on Sunday against either the Gujarat Titans or Mumbai Indians.

You won't be able to watch your regular cricket live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Indian Premier League 2025 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Watch Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streams in the US

Cricket fans in the US will be able to watch Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru via the dedicated cricket service Willow TV. The service costs from $10 a month and is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.

If you don't have cable, then the best option is to try an OTT provider such as Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Watch Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru live stream in the UK

The IPL 2025, including Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (3pm), is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go via mobile devices such as the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Alternatively, you can make use of Sky's streaming partner, Now. Prices start from £34.99/month and that will not only give you access to the IPL, but the English cricket summer and the T20 Vitality Blast.

Watch Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru live stream in Australia

In Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The best option to catch the action is streaming service Kayo Sports which costs $25 for Kayo Standard and $40 for Kayo Premium Basic.

Watch Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streams in India

Cricket fans in India can watch every ball of the Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash on the Star Sports Network and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Monthly subscriptions to Disney Plus Hotstar start from as little as Rs. 199 (£1.73).

Watch Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streams in Pakistan

It's good news for cricket fans in Pakistan – 2025 IPL games, including Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru, are free to watch on the Tapmad streaming service. It won't work when you're travelling outside of Pakistan, but you can use a VPN to set your location to Pakistan and unlock the free stream, thus watching every ball and wicket as if you were back in your home country. Nice.

