Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians: how to watch IPL playoff online for free and from anywhere

Watch Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians live streams

It’s another huge playoff game in the Indian Premier League, as Gujarat Titans square off against the Mumbai Indians, with the winners keeping their hopes of lifting the title alive and the losers being eliminated.

Follow our guide below for where to watch Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians live streams for free(and from anywhere with a VPN).

Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians Preview

At one point it looked as though Gujarat Titans would top the group stage, but after losing their last two games they finished in third and must now come through a final eliminator. Ashish Nehra’s side have a fearsome batting line-up, with Sai Sudharsan (679 runs) and Shubman Gill (649 runs) the two leading run scorers in the tournament. However, they will have to cope without the trio of Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada and Glenn Phillips, who are all away on international duty due to the delayed conclusion of the IPL.

Mumbai Indians will also be missing some key players in Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, Corbin Bosch and Vignesh Puthur but they have some quality cover in Jonny Bairstow and Charith Asalanka. The five-time IPL champions have plenty of squad depth and have two of the top six bowlers this season in Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah. However, they lost both matches to GT during the group stage and have only ever one two of their seven meetings against the 2022 champions.

You won’t want to miss any of action so read on to discover how you can watch Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians online and from anywhere.

Watch Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular cricket live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Indian Premier League 2025 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport.

You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.

Watch Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians live streams in the US

Cricket fans in the US will be able to watch Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians via the dedicated cricket service Willow TV. The service costs from $10 a month and is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.

If you don't have cable, then the best option is to try an OTT provider such as Sling TV where you can add it to an existing plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the US, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Watch Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians live stream in the UK

The IPL 2025, including Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians (3pm), is being shown on Sky Sports via the Sky Sports+ channel.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go via the Sky Go streaming service which is available on numerous devices including iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles..

Interested in signing up? Check out our quick guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Alternatively, you can make use of Sky's streaming partner, Now. Prices start from £34.99/month and that will give you access to all the cricket on Sky Sports.

If you're abroad for GT vs MI, then you can still watch on Sky Sports by downloading a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians live stream in Australia

Fox Sports have the rights to Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians in Australia.

The best option to catch the action is streaming service Kayo Sports which costs $25 for Kayo Standard and $40 for Kayo Premium Basic.

Outside Oz right now? Use a reliable VPN to access Kayo Sports when travelling abroad.

Watch Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians live streams in India

Cricket fans in India can catch Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians on the Star Sports Network and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Monthly subscriptions to Disney Plus Hotstar start from as little as Rs. 199 (£1.73).

If you're an Indian resident outside the country right now, just pick up a good VPN to watch all the action.