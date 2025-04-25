How to watch cricket on Sling – Maximize your viewing experience with our guide

It's been a long winter for us cricket fans in the northern hemisphere, but just as much as the sunshine and milder weather, the thrills and spills of the 2025 IPL have put us in the mood for bouncers, run-chases and perhaps even the occasional misguided reverse-sweep.

Whether you like to settle in for a five-day Test or prefer a fast and furious T20 clash, here's how you can watch cricket on Sling.

Catch the IPL, Big Bash, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka games and more with Sling, which provides streaming access to Willow TV via the Dakshin Flex addon. It costs just $10/month on top of a Sling plan, which starts at $45.99/month but you'll get your first month half-price. There's no contract and you can cancel at any time.

Sling cricket schedule 2025

Domestic

22nd Mar-25th May – IPL

4th Apr-27th Sep – County Championship

International

20th Apr-2nd May – Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Test series: Apr. 20th - May. 2nd

27th Apr-11th May – Women's Tri-Series

How can I watch Sling?

You can stream Sling on pretty much any smart device out there, be it a TV, TV streamer, computer, tablet, phone or games console. Sling has a comprehensive list of compatible devices here.

There is one important thing to note about plans, however: The Orange plan restricts you to one device at a time, whereas the Blue plan lets you stream Sling on up to three screens at once.

With Orange + Blue, you can use your subscription on up to four difference devices at any given time.

What is Sling streaming quality like?

While Sling streams select events and fixtures in 4K, that doesn't apply to the cricket, which is shown in HD instead.

Watch cricket on Sling from anywhere

If you're traveling and want to watch your regular cricket live streams while abroad, you can use a VPN to connect to your usual service.

A VPN (virtual private network) is a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch your Sling live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.

Is there a Sling free trial?

Sling doesn't offer a free trial, but it has a range of deals and promotions you can take advantage of.

New users, for instance, get 50% off their first month, taking the price of the Orange plan down to $23, and Blue down to $25.50.

The Dakshin Flex addon costs $10 per month on top of that, but you'll get more bang for your buck if you commit to a longer-term subscription.

A six-month subscription to Dakshin Flex is available for $50, rather than $60.