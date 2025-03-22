IPL live stream 2025: how to watch Indian Premier League cricket online from anywhere, teams, schedule

Watch IPL 2025 live streams

Starting today and running until May 25, the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League sees 10 teams battling for the prestigious title. The action gets underway as defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Follow our guide below for where to watch IPL live streams 2025 from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch IPL live stream 2025 from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular cricket live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Indian Premier League 2025 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try.

Watch IPL live streams 2025 in the US

Cricket fans in the US will be able to watch IPL 2025 live streams via the dedicated cricket service Willow TV. The service costs from $10 a month and is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.

If you don't have cable, then the best option is to try an OTT provider such as Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the US, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Watch IPL 2025 live stream in the UK

The IPL 2025 is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go via mobile devices such as the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now.

If you're abroad for any matches of the IPL 2025, then you can still watch on Sky Sports by downloading a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch IPL live stream 2025 in Australia

As usual, it is Fox Sports that has live and exclusive coverage of the IPL in Australia. If you want to watch online then the best option is Kayo Sports which costs $25 for Kayo Standard and $40 for Kayo Premium Basic. New customers also get a FREE 7-day trial.

Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access Kayo Sports when traveling abroad.

Watch IPL live stream 2025 in India

Cricket fans in India can watch every ball of the IPL on the Star Sports Network and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Monthly subscriptions to Disney Plus Hotstar start from as little as Rs. 199.

Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN.

Watch IPL live stream 2025 in Pakistan

It's good news for cricket fans in Pakistan – 2025 IPL games are free to watch on the Tapmad streaming service. It won't work when you're travelling outside of Pakistan, though, but you can use a VPN to set your location to Pakistan and unlock the free stream, thus watching every ball and wicket as if you were back in your home country. Nice.

There are lots of VPNs, many aren't very good at all, so we always recommend NordVPN. It's safe, secure and works a treat when streaming.

All times are IST (GMT -5.5 hours, ET -8.5 hours)

Saturday, March 22: Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Kolkata, 7.30pm)

Sunday, March 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals (Hyderabad, 3.30pm); Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians (Chennai, 7.30pm)

Monday, March 24: Delhi Capitals v Lucknow Super Giants (Visakhapatnam, 7.30pm)

Tuesday, March 25: Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings (Ahmedabad, 7.30pm)

Wednesday, March 26: Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders (Guwahati, 7.30pm)

Thursday, March 27: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants (Hyderabad, 7.30pm)

Friday, March 28: Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Chennai, 7.30pm)

Saturday, March 29: Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians (Ahmedabad, 7.30pm)

Sunday, March 30: Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Visakhapatnam, 3.30pm); Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings (Guwahati, 7.30pm)

Monday, March 31: Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders (Mumbai, 7.30pm)

Tuesday, April 1: Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings (Lucknow, 7.30pm)

Wednesday, April 2: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Gujarat Titans (Bengaluru, 7.30pm)

Thursday, April 3: Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Kolkata, 7.30pm)

Friday, April 4: Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians (Lucknow, 7.30pm)

Saturday, April 5: Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals (Chennai, 3.30pm); Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals (New Chandigarh, 7.30pm)

Sunday, April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants (Kolkata, 3.30pm); Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Titans (Hyderabad, 7.30pm)

Monday, April 7: Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Mumbai, 7.30pm)

Tuesday, April 8: Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings (New Chandigarh, 7.30pm)

Wednesday, April 9: Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals (Ahmedabad, 7.30pm)

Thursday, April 10: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Delhi Capitals (Bengaluru, 7.30pm)

Friday, April 11: Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders (Chennai, 7.30pm)

Saturday, April 12: Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans (Lucknow, 3.30pm); Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings (Hyderabad, 7.30pm)

Sunday, April 13: Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Jaipur, 3.30pm); Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians (Delhi, 7.30pm)

Monday, April 14: Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings (Lucknow, 7.30pm)

Tuesday, April 15: Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders (New Chandigarh, 7.30pm)

Wednesday, April 16: Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals (Delhi, 7.30pm)

Thursday, April 17: Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Mumbai, 7.30pm)

Friday, April 18: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings (Bengaluru, 7.30pm)

Saturday, April 19: Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals (Ahmedabad, 3.30pm); Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants (Jaipur, 7.30pm)

Sunday, April 20: Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (New Chandigarh, 3.30pm); Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings (Mumbai, 7.30pm)

Monday, April 21: Kolkata Knight Riders v Gujarat Titans (Kolkata, 7.30pm)

Tuesday, April 22: Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals (Lucknow, 7.30pm)

Wednesday, April 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians (Hyderabad, 7.30pm)

Thursday, April 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Rajasthan Royals (Bengaluru , 7.30pm)

Friday, April 25: Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Chennai, 7.30pm)

Saturday, April 26: Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings (Kolkata, 7.30pm)

Sunday, April 27: Mumbai Indians v Lucknow Super Giants (Mumbai, 3.30pm); Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Delhi, 7.30pm)

Monday, April 28: Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans (Jaipur, 7.30pm)

Tuesday, April 29: Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders (Delhi, 7.30pm)

Wednesday, April 30: Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings (Chennai, 7.30pm)

Thursday, May 1: Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians (Jaipur, 7.30pm)

Friday, May 2: Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ahmedabad, 7.30pm)

Saturday, May 3: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings (Bengaluru, 7.30pm)

Sunday, May 4: Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals (Kolkata, 3.30pm); Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants (Dharamsala, 7.30pm)

Monday, May 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals (Hyderabad, 7.30pm)

Tuesday, May 6: Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans (Mumbai, 7.30pm)

Wednesday, May 7: Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings (Kolkata, 7.30pm)

Thursday, May 8: Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals (Dharamsala, 7.30pm)

Friday, May 9: Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Lucknow, 7.30pm)

Saturday, May 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders (Hyderabad, 7.30pm)

Sunday, May 11: Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians (Dharamsala, 3.30pm); Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans (Delhi, 7.30pm)

Monday, May 12: Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals (Chennai, 7.30pm)

Tuesday, May 13: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Bengaluru, 7.30pm)

Wednesday, May 14: Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants (Ahmedabad, 7.30pm)

Thursday, May 15: Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals (Mumbai, 7.30pm)

Friday, May 16: Rajasthan Royals v Punjab Kings (Jaipur, 7.30pm)

Saturday, May 17: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Kolkata Knight Riders (Bengaluru, 7.30pm)

Sunday, May 18: Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings (Ahmedabad, 3.30pm); Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Lucknow, 7.30pm)

Tuesday, May 20: Qualifier 1 (Hyderabad, 7.30pm)

Wednesday, May 21: Eliminator (Hyderabad, 7.30pm)

Friday, May 23: Qualifier 2 (Kolkata, 7.30pm)

Sunday, May 25: Final (Kolkata, 7.30pm)

IPL 2025 teams and squads

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Noor Ahmed, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Anshul Kamboj, Rahul Tripathi, Sam Curran, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Shreyas Gopal, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Shaik Rasheed.

Delhi Capitals

Axar Patel (captain), Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, T. Natarajan, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Faf Du Plessis, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera, Vipraj Nigam, Karun Nair, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Ajay Mandal, Darshan Nalkande.

Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill (captain), Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Jos Buttler, Mohammad Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Gerald Coetzee, Glenn Phillips, R. Sai Kishore, Mahipal Lomror, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Karim Janat, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Kumar Kushagra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Anrich Nortje, Quinton De Kock, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Spencer Johnson, Moeen Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Vaibhav Arora, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Mayank Markande.

Lucknow Super Giants

Rishabh Pant (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahamad, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph, M. Siddharth, Arshin Kulkarni, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Digvesh Singh, Himmat Singh, Aryan Juyal.

Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mitchell Santner, Ryan Rickelton, Corbin Bosch, Reece Topley, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Vignesh Puthur, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevan John Jacobs, Venkata Satyanarayana Penmetsa, Raj Angad Bawa, Shrijith Krishnan, Ashwani Kumar.

Punjab Kings

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Aaron Hardie, Vishnu Vinod, Xavier Bartlett, Kuldeep Sen, Pravin Dubey, Pyla Avinash, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Pannu.

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (captain from game four), Riyan Parag (captain for game one to three) Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Nitish Rana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Akash Madhwal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Charak, Ashok Sharma, Kunal Rathore, Kumar Kartikeya Singh.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Suyash Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Swapnil Singh, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh, Swastik Chhikara, Manoj Bhandage.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pat Cummins (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Sachin Baby, Aniket Verma, Atharva Taide, Wiaan Mulder.

IPL 2025 groups

Group A

Chennai Super Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Punjab Kings

Group B

Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants



What is the format for IPL 2025? The teams are split into two groups of five and each play 14 group matches in total. Each side plays against the teams in their group twice - home and away - and also faces the team in the same row in the other group home and away (for example, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will play each other twice). They also play against the four remaining teams in the other group once, with the results forming one overall table. The top four teams in this table qualify for the play-offs. First and second in the group will face each other in 'Qualifier 1' on 20 May for a place in the final. Third and fourth then play on 21 May in the 'Eliminator' - the winners of that match face the losing side from the first play-off for the second spot in the final.