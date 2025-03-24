DC vs LSG live stream: how to watch IPL cricket online, Delhi win toss and bowl first

Watch Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants online

The fourth game of the 2025 Indian Premier League is set to be a thriller as Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, a venue where huge totals are commonplace.

The game is due to get underway at 7 p.m. IST and we've already had the toss, which, DC won and have elected to bowl first.

Follow our guide below for where to watch DC vs LSG live streams for free (and from anywhere with a VPN).

Ahead of this match much of the talk is around two of India’s most prominent players as KL Rahul is set to make his debut for Delhi Capitals and Rishabh Pant will don the captain’s hat for Lucknow Super Giants after becoming the most expensive player in IPL history in November’s auction.

There is some concern about whether Rahul will be available for the match but Delhi will be hoping he is. The batsman is the 12th-highest run scorer in IPL history, with 4,683 runs at an average of 45.46. Of course, DC won’t just be relying on the 32-year-old and they will hope their new-look attack, which features Michell Stac and Mohit Sharma, will fire.

LSG also revamped their squad and will be looking for a big performance from Pant after spending 27 crore ($3.13 million) on the hugely talented wicketkeeper. The 27-year-old will be ably supported by a strong batting line-up that includes Australian ace Mitchell Marsh and big-hitting South African David Miller.

You won’t want to miss any of the action so read on to discover how you can watch Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants online and from anywhere.

Watch Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular cricket live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Indian Premier League 2025 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Exclusive deal Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try.

Watch Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants live streams in the US

Cricket fans in the US will be able to watch IPL 2025 live streams, including Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, via the dedicated cricket service Willow TV. The service costs from $10 a month and is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.

If you don't have cable, then the best option is to try an OTT provider such as Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the US, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans

Watch Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants live stream in the UK

The IPL 2025, including today's Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants (2pm), is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go via mobile devices such as the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now.

If you're abroad for any matches of the IPL 2025, then you can still watch on Sky Sports by downloading a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants live stream in Australia

As usual, it is Fox Sports that has live and exclusive coverage of the IPL, including Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, in Australia. If you want to watch online then the best option is Kayo Sports which costs $25 for Kayo Standard and $40 for Kayo Premium Basic. New customers also get a FREE 7-day trial.

Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access Kayo Sports when traveling abroad.

Watch Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants live streams in India

Cricket fans in India can watch every ball of the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants clash on the Star Sports Network and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Monthly subscriptions to Disney Plus Hotstar start from as little as Rs. 199.

Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN.

Watch Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants live streams in Pakistan

It's good news for cricket fans in Pakistan – 2025 IPL games, including Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, are free to watch on the Tapmad streaming service. It won't work when you're travelling outside of Pakistan, but you can use a VPN to set your location to Pakistan and unlock the free stream, thus watching every ball and wicket as if you were back in your home country. Nice.

There are lots of VPNs, many aren't very good at all, so we always recommend NordVPN. It's safe, secure and works a treat when streaming.