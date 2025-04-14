Rare Apple TV+ deal saves you 70% for three months – it's time to watch the show everyone's talking about

With so many video streaming services vying for our hard-earned cash and even more 'must-watch' shows scattered across them, we’re always looking for ways to save some silver – so how does 70 per cent off Apple TV+ sound?

Until 24th April, you can bag three months of Apple TV+ for only £2.99 / $2.99 / AU$3.99 per month for three months, giving you ample time to binge some of the video streaming service's biggest hits, which include Severence, Slow Horses, Silo and talk-of-the-town hit comedyThe Studio, which sees Seth Rogan's character heading up a movie studio in a hilarious and chaotically intense Hollywood satire.

Save 70% on Apple TV+ for 3 months

You can get Apple TV+ for just £2.99 / $2.99 / AU$3.99 for three months, saving you up to 70 per cent on the usual monthly cost – but be quick, the offer expires next Thursday.

Apple TV+, which would normally set you back £9.99 / $9.99 / AU$12.99 a month, has risen to prominence with a slew of unmissable shows, with Bad Sisters, Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest and this year's refreshing crime caper Dope Thief joining those aforementioned standout titles.

Martin Scorsese’s adaptation of Killers of the Flower Moon flies the flag on the movie side, as does Oscar-winner Coda and George Clooney and Brad Pitt-starring Wolfs.

The limited-time deal is available to new subscribers as well as qualifying returning subscribers who have not previously accepted an Apple TV+ one-year or three‑month free offer. You can read the full offer terms here.

What's more, new signups include the seven-day free trial, too.

Well, what are you waiting for?

