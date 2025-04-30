It's a great time for TV. 2025 is serving up fresh delights in the form of new shows for viewers to get their teeth into, alongside new seasons of established shows that we've been eagerly anticipating.

There are loads of notable shows that we could mention. The White Lotus' third season has proven popular, while the poignant and thought-provoking Adolescence (which can be found on Netflix) has occupied headlines since its release last month, and for good reasons too.

However, it's these three shows, which are currently releasing weekly and streaming in 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos, that I'm currently fixated on.

As someone who spends the majority of their time putting OLED TVs and soundbars through their paces with a wide range of reference material in our dedicated testing room, I know what content can truly make your AV equipment shine.

It's not all about picture and sound, though, as these shows are also narratively compelling, and feature some spectacular performances too.

They offer up scares, laughs and sci-fi action, meaning there should be something for every taste – so look no further if you're seeking a new show to get stuck into.

The Last of US (Season 2)

The Last of Us Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

The Last of Us has been a fan-favourite title amongst gamers since it launched on the PlayStation 3 back in 2013.

A decade later, we saw it grace our TV screens as a live-action adaptation, starring Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) as Joel and Ellie, respectively.

The first season offered up action, scares and some intense emotional sequences which, in my humble opinion, truly did the game justice.

We were especially excited when HBO announced that a second season based on the second game in the franchise had been greenlit.

The two-year wait for season two has been excruciating, but so far we've been rewarded with a second season that dials all of what we loved about the first season up to 11.

We're three episodes in at the time of writing, and season two is yet to disappoint. There's been action, tragedy, and – a personal favourite aspect of mine – snapshots of humanity persevering through the apocalypse.

Those looking to catch up on the action can find The Last of Us season one on Sky and Now (formerly Now TV) here in the UK, or Max (formerly HBO Max) in the United States.

HBO has also released the first season on 4K Blu-ray, which is my proffered way to watch. Season two is currently streaming with episodes dropping weekly on Mondays.

If you're hoping to catch all of the gory details in the highest fidelity, we'd recommend opting for Sky's "UHD and Dolby Atmos" upgrade, or Now TV's equivalent Boost package.

This series features some truly excellent audio design, which heightens the horror elements, so we'd recommend it for anyone who has invested in one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars.

Viewers in the US get the benefit of Dolby Vision HDR support on Max, while viewers in the UK have to make do with HLG instead.

Stream The Last of US Season two on Now

The Studio

The Studio — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

You can always count on Apple to pull out all of the stops on its original programming. The Studio, a new series starring Seth Rogan and Catherine O'Hara on Apple TV Plus, is no exception.

This riveting and bombastic show centred around a studio executive that gets promoted to the head of the studio is packed with jabs at the industry, though its pin-sharp writing and engaging performances ensure its got plenty to say.

Each episode features cameos from Hollywood heavyweights and riffs on a different genre or film motif in clever ways. Moreover, the comedy is yet to fall flat (in my opinion) as Rogan exerts his usual comedic charm in every scene.

Best of all is how the show looks; considering its centred around the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, it should come as no surprise that a lot of care and attention has gone into how the show looks.

Shots of the Los Angeles skyline bathed in golden sunsets look sublime in Dolby Vision (a perk of Apple TV Plus, of course), while the shadowy third episode that riffs on detective dramas is certain to be well suited to an OLED TV.

Stream The Studio on Apple TV Plus

Andor (Season 2)

Andor | Season 2 Trailer | Streaming April 22 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Being a Star Wars fan in recent times has been... difficult. Disney has taken some gambles with the franchise, which, in most cases, haven't worked for a variety of reasons.

So, when it announced that a series based on one of the less memorable characters from the excellent Rogue One: A Star Wars Story would be getting their own show, I rolled my eyes alongside many of the other fans.

However, in a shocking twist, 2022's Andor proved to be not only the best Star Wars content in roughly 40 years but also the best original series to debut on the Disney Plus streaming service.

Opting to swap lightsabers for politics and espionage, this gripping series gave us a fresh perspective on a galaxy far, far away.

Season two has just launched on Disney Plus, with episodes dropping in three-episode batches weekly.

This might sound random, but there is a good reason for it. The show follows a unique story structure in which each three-episode cluster acts as a contained story arc, while also feeding into the wider narrative.

The first season is available in its entirety on Disney Plus, or there is a limited edition 4K Blu-ray release if you can get your hands on it.

The streaming version is still a solid way to watch, as the stunning sci-fi vistas look dazzling in Dolby Vision. Furthermore, the screeches of Tie Fighters soaring overhead sound spectacular in Dolby Atmos.

Stream Andor Season 2 on Disney Plus

