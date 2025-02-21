Now Showing: 7 discs we’ve been using to test out the latest TV and AV kit

The team at What Hi-Fi? are in the privileged position where we can test out the best new TVs, projectors, soundbars and more on a regular basis. Of course there is sometimes the occasional stinker, but that’s par for the course.

But what do we actually put on the screen to run a product through its paces? Every What Hi-Fi? team member has a favourite disc they turn to time and time again, but we are always on the lookout for new movies to switch it up.

This first entry in our Now Showing series is dedicated to letting you lot at home know what discs we are using each month, and what makes them stand out from the rest.

Conclave

CONCLAVE - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters October 25 - YouTube Watch On

There’s a fair amount of Oscars buzz mounting over Edward Berger’s political thriller, but that’s not the only thing that has drawn us to it. Conclave is perfect for testing out a TV’s ability to find the detail in darker scenes and fully capture rich colours. It has not been available to watch at home for too long, but we can already tell it will be a regular favourite.

When the beloved Pope dies, Ralph Fiennes’ Cardinal Lawrence is faced with the mammoth task of leading the voting process for the next leader of the Roman Catholic Church. An assortment of religious leaders flock to the Vatican to throw their hat in the ring. Cue political turmoil, uncovered secrets and an onslaught of gasp-worthy reveals.

One scene that stands out to me is not the most noteworthy plot-wise, but it really puts a TV’s or projector’s picture quality to the test. As Lawrence is settling down to sleep, he hears raised voices outside his door and decides to investigate. On certain screens, it is difficult to see the detail of his black clothes against the darkness of the room around him. If you want a more in depth read on what makes Conclave such a good test disc, we’ve got you covered.

Words by Robyn Quick

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stream Conclave from Apple TV

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

When I first started at What Hi-Fi?, this film was top of my list for movies I wanted to see on a top-quality system. I’ve now been able to fulfil this dream many times over and can confirm it is an excellent way to put both picture and sound to the test.

If you have lived under a rock for the last eight years, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse follows teenager Miles Morales as he develops superhuman powers and must find his own place in the world, all while Kingpin threatens the world as he knows it.

We usually tend to avoid animated films because we want to see how realistic something looks on the screen, and that is obviously harder to determine with animation. Despite that, this film’s bombastic soundtrack and stunning visuals more than qualifiy it as a great test disc.

When Miles is learning the skills to become Spider-Man in a spine-tingling montage, for example, What’s Up, Danger? by Black Caviar and Blackway kicks into gear as he jumps from the top of a skyscraper to test his web-slinging skills. Both the beautifully animated visuals and immersive sound make this a great scene to test the quality of a whole system.

Words by Robyn Quick

Stream Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse from Apple TV+

Buy Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on 4K Blu-ray from Amazon

The Conjuring 2

The Conjuring 2 - Main Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

The Conjuring-verse is one of my wife and I’s guilty pleasures and this month we started rewatching it. As part of the process I was reminded quite how good the second film uses sound to instil dread.

Telling the story of a UK family beset by ghosts in their tiny council house, the film expertly uses sound several times to scare the pants off you – so much so that it’s usually the audio, not computer generated monsters or oodles of gore that gets your heart pumping.

There’s one particularly clever scene I always come back to where the family is harassed by a ghost that you never actually see. Instead you just hear his disembodied voice jumping around the house. As well as having one of the most iconic and chilling one-liners of the series, the precise location of the ghost's voice makes you feel like he’s physically in the room dialling the terror up to 11.

If you’re a fan of spooky ghost stories I’d strongly recommend checking out The Conjuring 2.

Words by Alastair Stevenson

Rent or buy The Conjuring 2 on Amazon Prime Video

Hairspray (1988)

Hairspray (1988) Trailer | Sonny Bono | Ruth Brown - YouTube Watch On

Good sound is good sound, whether you’re watching a movie or listening to an album. Which is why a good musical is a great way to put any sound system through its paces. And this month the one I found myself returning to is the original Hairspray.

Is it a cinematic masterpiece? Probably not, but it’s a fantastic example of why John Waters’ body of work remains a staple favourite in many film fans’ library.

Telling the story of a young girl in 1960s Baltimore, the film has an all star cast including a young Ricki Lake, Debbie Harry (of Blondie fame) and Divine – who may be better known to some for a controversial scene in Waters’ other film Pink Flamingos.

Featuring a wonderfully joyful but impactful and poignant selection of songs, many of which continue to be relevant to this day, the movie is a must-watch for any movie fan. As a side benefit, its bopping and rocking music numbers also make for a great way to test any sound system.

Words by Alastair Stevenson

Stream Hairspray from Apple TV+

Slow Horses

This gripping TV show about MI5's least favourite and outcast spies may not be an obvious choice, but Slow Horses’ natural, subtle palette with deep contrasts and engaging, riveting dialogue has been a great test for sight and sound – as well as being the most entertaining spy thriller out there.

Season two opens with a London bathed in summer – the Slough House offices are doused in warm, hazy sunlight as the windows are flung open to let the dusty, dishevelled rooms breathe. It’s immediately familiar and evocative; you can feel the rare London sun and heat permeating through every scene, and sets an inviting tone for the series.

Gary Oldman’s wrinkled, stained clothes are as detailed and tactile as the crispness of the cold, sterile, metal-and-glass interiors of MI5 HQ, while the London we see on screen isn’t overly glossy or heightened: it is the very lived-in, well-trodden London we know and love, full of textures, fallen leaves and bustling people come to life regardless if you’re watching the show on a large 4K OLED screen or on your MacBook. The glowing lights of signs and headlights contrast beautifully against deep shadows – especially striking and natural-looking on an OLED screen – while a good speaker system or a pair of headphones that sounds clear, precise and has a natural way with the midrange in particular is a must for this dialogue-heavy show. The wry humour and tense background music accompanying you through the secrets and chases all meld together to keep you hooked on to every insult, every reveal and action scene – until you suddenly realise you’ve watched a whole season in one night.

Words by Kashfia Kabir

Stream Slow Horses from Apple TV+

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Marvel's Captain America: The Winter Soldier - Trailer 2 (OFFICIAL) - YouTube Watch On

Despite the tragic reviews, I made the unfortunate error of heading to the cinema to watch Captain America: Brave New World last weekend. Dull, nonsensical and underwhelming would be my three-word review; moreover, I couldn’t believe that this entry follows one of the best superhero films of all time.

In fact, almost as soon as I got home from the cinema, I fired up Disney+ to watch Captain America: The Winter Soldier to wipe the most recent Marvel flick from my mind. I was reminded that Marvel can make a Captain America film that’s dripping with style and tension, and more importantly, one that looks and sounds great.

While there is undoubtedly a lot of CGI going on, it looks more natural (and somehow more realistic) in this decade-old movie, and composer Henry Jackman absolutely nailed the score. The eerie synthetic screeching effects and thumping bass do a spectacular job of putting you on edge as the sinister titular villain stares menacingly into the camera, while the thrilling aerial action set piece towards the end of the film is an ideal showcase for Dolby Atmos.

Words by Lewis Empson

Stream Captain America: The Winter Soldier from Disney+

Buy Captain America: The Winter Soldier on 4K Blu-ray from Amazon

Alien: Romulus

Alien: Romulus | Final Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Alien and Aliens played a big role in developing my love for movies and, from there, my passion for home cinema (you know your sound system isn’t set up correctly unless those pulse rifles sound just right). The 4K versions of those movies remain in rotation as test discs, and both Prometheus and Covenant, flawed though they are as actual films, are both good testers in their own right, but with Alien: Romulus I’m delighted to have a new Alien movie that is both exciting enough to be watched over and over again and packed with useful elements for testing.

Unsurprisingly, this is a movie packed with the sort of high-contrast images (the external shots of the space station and the planetary ring in particular) that are great for testing your TV’s or projector’s HDR chops, but as well as reproducing deep blacks, your display also needs to be able to dig up lots of dark detail if you’re going to see all of the terrifying and gruesome elements in scenes such as the facehugger chase and the horribly tense climax.

This disc will also test your TV’s handling of colours both vibrant and subtle, its approach to motion and its general sharpness and detail. It’s an excellent workout for your sound system as well, not least because the pulse rifles are back and as fizzy-sounding as ever.

Words by Tom Parsons

Stream Alien: Romulus from Disney+

Buy Alien: Romulus in 4K Blu-ray from HMV

MORE:

These are the best TVs we recommend

And here are the best Dolby Atmos soundbars

Check out the best OLED TVs